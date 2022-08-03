Hospital board receives June, year-end financial report

As a coach, Mike McCabe always tried to prepare his players for life beyond the softball field. Now, he’s about to apply those principles to a new chapter in his own life. McCabe told his players Wednesday night at a postseason awards gathering that he will not return next year as head coach. Scott Driskell, activities director, has had McCabe’s resignation letter shelved for two weeks to give the 20-year head coach a chance to tell his players first.

CRESTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO