Hospital board receives June, year-end financial report

iowa.media
Back-to-school preparations include mandatory vaccinations
The link between good health and readiness to learn means the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Iowa Department of Education serve as critical partners in preparing students to do their best in school. Iowa law requires all students entering kindergarten, third and ninth grades to show...
iowa.media
Farm to Fork chef features local ingredients
Executive Chef Aaron Holt will show up again, and soon, on Montgomery Street in Creston. And he’s cooking up a really big dinner in the kitchen of the local Elks Lodge. On 4 Sept., Chef Holt will prepare a Farm to Fork dinner experience, highlighting products from local growers, producers and businesses with focus on the area’s agriculture roots. He says he searches for food ingredients in previously unexplored towns, and prepares multi-course dinners in unfamiliar kitchens — just because he can.
iowa.media
Albert Sanford Shimer of Perry
Albert Sanford Shimer, 78, of Perry passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his home in Perry, Iowa. Graveside services will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
iowa.media
Leaving the field
As a coach, Mike McCabe always tried to prepare his players for life beyond the softball field. Now, he’s about to apply those principles to a new chapter in his own life. McCabe told his players Wednesday night at a postseason awards gathering that he will not return next year as head coach. Scott Driskell, activities director, has had McCabe’s resignation letter shelved for two weeks to give the 20-year head coach a chance to tell his players first.
