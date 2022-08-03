Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Pulls Away, Beats Discount Distributors Rockets, 88-70

Read on www.hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Dominates in Bahamas Finale Over Raw Talent Elite, 121-75
Ole Miss men’s basketball dominated from wire-to-wire, breezing past Raw Talent Elite on Thursday afternoon, 121-75, to close out a successful 3-0 week of exhibition games as part of its foreign tour to The Bahamas. The Rebels commanded every facet of the game, shooting 58 percent overall thanks in...
Ole Miss Finished Fourth Day of Preseason Camp
Ole Miss returned to the practice field for the fourth straight day of preseason camp on a warm Saturday. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following practice. “Guy’s are working hard out there and it’s good that it was hotter out there than it had been,” Kiffin said. “Push them and get them uncomfortable. “
Zach Evans Looking Forward to the Season
Ole Miss running back Zach Evans met with the media after practice on Friday. The Rebels have been in preseason camp for the past three days looking ahead to build on the spring. “It’s good vibes, a lot of working that is going on,” Evans said. “We are just putting...
Pharmacy Graduate Programs Aim to Increase Diverse Workforce
To raise awareness about the field of pharmaceutical sciences and career pathways among potential students across the region, the Office of Research and Graduate Programs at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy is investing in increased outreach and recruitment efforts. The school’s efforts focus on diverse undergraduate student populations...
Gray Named Director of Community and Workforce Development for OSD
The Oxford School District and Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation have partnered together to assist in developing career pathways for OSD students and strengthen the relationships between community stakeholders and the school district. Dr. Duncan Gray has been named the Director of Community and Workforce Development, a position based out...
