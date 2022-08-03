ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jennifer Coolidge wants Legally Blonde 3 real bad so drag queens stop terrorizing her with hot dogs

By Joey Nolfi
EW.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Christopher Guest on His Collaborator Jennifer Coolidge: ‘This Person Stands Out’

Click here to read the full article. “No one else acts the way she acts,” says director Christopher Guest of his frequent collaborator Jennifer Coolidge. “I don’t mean acting as an actor. I mean behaves the way she behaves.” Coolidge, currently a first-time Emmy nominee for HBO’s “The White Lotus,” is on the cover of this week’s edition of Variety; she first became known to many for her work with Guest, which includes roles in “Best in Show” (2000), “A Mighty Wind” (2003), “For Your Consideration” (2006), and “Mascots” (2016). In those movies, Guest says in a rare interview, “It’s so...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Goor
Person
Rupaul
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Deadline

New 20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Her ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 Dream & The Real ‘Bend And Snap’ Technique

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to 20 Questions on Deadline, our new interview podcast with a twist. Every week I’ll be asking onscreen stars a set of quirky questions designed to dig into their best advice, biggest fears and fondest memories. For this first episode, I sat down with Emmy nominee Jennifer Coolidge. Hot from the Sicilian set of The White Lotus Season 2, she’s already raring to go for a third go-round and reveals a very special co-star she’d like to join that cast. Having loved the experience of making Season 2’s “incredible story”, Coolidge expects the audience...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Three Daughters Of Martin Lawrence He Adores So Much

Ace American comedian Martin Lawrence was born on April 16, 1965, and came to the limelight in Hollywood by playing the role of Maurice Warfield in the sitcom What’s Happening Now!!, which aired from 1987 to 1988. He is currently revamping his career after a tumultuous lifestyle riddled with health challenges and lawsuits, and this time is ensuring that his family is fully involved, particularly his three lovely daughters, who were with him at the premiere of Bad Boys 3 in Los Angeles in 2020.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Hot Dogs#Drag Race#Film Star#Tiktokers#American
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy