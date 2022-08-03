Lainey Wilson returns to the road following her father’s health crisis: “I have seen the power of prayer”

Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized on July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeyonce's 'Renaissance' Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Year's Biggest Debut by a Woman'Hacks' Showrunners on How Show's 17 Emmy Nominations Upped the Ante for Season 2'Barry' Star Bill Hader Talks the Show's Dark Turns: "You Never Want To Make a Decision Based on What Your Genre Is" “She is making progress every day,” a rep...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO