ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook

COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...
COLD BROOK, NY
cnycentral.com

Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital

SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
Accidents
Syracuse.com

Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say

East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
WIBX 950

Sawed Off Shotgun, Cash Seized After Alleged Robbery, Shots Fired in Utica

A Utica man is under arrest following two alleged events that took place on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement agencies were notified about a suspect for whom they should be looking after the Oneida County 911 center received several calls that a man was "firing a shotgun in Proctor Park" at approximately 2:30pm on August 5, 2022.
WKTV

Roof of vacant Herkimer building collapses

At least one person was injured after a roof of a vacant building collapsed in Herkimer Friday afternoon. At least 1 person injured after roof of vacant building collapses in Herkimer. The roof of a vacant multi-story building next to the Herkimer Post Office on Park Avenue collapsed late Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Inhalation#House Fire#Accident#The Utica Fire Department#The American Red Cross
localsyr.com

Man taken to Upstate after shooting

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Partial building collapse displaces residents on Northside

Syracuse, N.Y. – On August 2, 2022, at 10:33 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911-Center to a possible building collapse at 413 Pond Street. Fire companies from Station 2 (Lodi St.) arrived in just over two minutes to find significant structural issues affecting a 3-story brick apartment building (413 Pond St.) attached to a 2-story wood-framed structure (1205 Park St.). Sections of wall collapsed onto an adjacent exposure, a 1-story wood-framed residence (409 Pond St.). The collapse building has an unoccupied commercial space, formerly ‘Ndella’s,’ on the first floor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
informnny.com

NYS police investigating two-car crash in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy is reporting that a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 in Rome on August 3rd. According to police, around 9:39 am on Wednesday, 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton, NY was traveling east on Route 49 in his 2009 Buick Lucerne when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael C. Velez of Rome, who was also driving east in his 2006 Subaru Legacy.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Home invasion robbery in Solvay

(WSYR-TV) — According to Solvay Police, there was a home invasion robbery just before noon on Saturday, August 6 on Third Street in the Village of Solvay. Police say a 66-year-old man was doing work in the downstairs apartment he owns when two men walked in, hit him in the head with an airsoft gun, and stole his phone and wallet.
SOLVAY, NY
2urbangirls.com

Public asked to help locate woman missing eight months

CARSON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives asked the public for help Saturday in locating a 30-year-old woman last seen in Carson about eight months ago. Laura Michelle Trueman was possibly headed to Syracuse, New York, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Trueman is described...
CARSON, CA
Big Frog 104

CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service

Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
NEWPORT, NY
WKTV

Vehicle stolen from New Hartford found in Norwich

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office found a vehicle reported stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in Norwich. Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town...
NORWICH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy