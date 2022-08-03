Read on romesentinel.com
WKTV
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...
cnycentral.com
Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital
SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
WKTV
At least 1 person injured after roof of vacant building collapses in Herkimer
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The roof of a vacant multi-story building next to the Herkimer Post Office on Park Avenue collapsed late Friday afternoon, leaving at least one person injured. Crews were called to Park Avenue around 4:41 p.m. Fire Chief Mike Moody said a woman was transported to St. Elizabeth...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse apartment fire leaves mother and daughter and other residents left without a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon that left over a dozen residents displaced after a fire ripped through a three-story building at Clarendon Heights Apartments on 1500 Ivy Ridge Road. "As soon as the firefighters opened up the doors at the fire station,...
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Sawed Off Shotgun, Cash Seized After Alleged Robbery, Shots Fired in Utica
A Utica man is under arrest following two alleged events that took place on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement agencies were notified about a suspect for whom they should be looking after the Oneida County 911 center received several calls that a man was "firing a shotgun in Proctor Park" at approximately 2:30pm on August 5, 2022.
WKTV
Roof of vacant Herkimer building collapses
At least one person was injured after a roof of a vacant building collapsed in Herkimer Friday afternoon. At least 1 person injured after roof of vacant building collapses in Herkimer. The roof of a vacant multi-story building next to the Herkimer Post Office on Park Avenue collapsed late Friday...
33-year-old man shot in leg in Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Near Westside area of Syracuse just before midnight Saturday, police said. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital where the man had been dropped off by someone in a car, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center.
localsyr.com
Man taken to Upstate after shooting
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
urbancny.com
Partial building collapse displaces residents on Northside
Syracuse, N.Y. – On August 2, 2022, at 10:33 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911-Center to a possible building collapse at 413 Pond Street. Fire companies from Station 2 (Lodi St.) arrived in just over two minutes to find significant structural issues affecting a 3-story brick apartment building (413 Pond St.) attached to a 2-story wood-framed structure (1205 Park St.). Sections of wall collapsed onto an adjacent exposure, a 1-story wood-framed residence (409 Pond St.). The collapse building has an unoccupied commercial space, formerly ‘Ndella’s,’ on the first floor.
Man hospitalized after being attacked by group of people on North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after being attacked by 10 to 15 people, police said. Officers arrived at 11:39 p.m. on the 100 block of Schiller Avenue where they found a 48-year-old man unconscious, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski. The man was taken to Upstate University...
Wrong-way driver on I-81 causes 2-car crash before colliding head-on with truck towing boat
Syracuse, N.Y. — A driver traveling the wrong way north on Interstate 81 caused a two-car collision before crashing head-on into a truck towing a boat early Saturday morning in Syracuse, police said. Around 5:32 a.m., a car was traveling south on I-81 North near the I-690 East ramp...
informnny.com
NYS police investigating two-car crash in Rome
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy is reporting that a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 in Rome on August 3rd. According to police, around 9:39 am on Wednesday, 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton, NY was traveling east on Route 49 in his 2009 Buick Lucerne when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael C. Velez of Rome, who was also driving east in his 2006 Subaru Legacy.
localsyr.com
Home invasion robbery in Solvay
(WSYR-TV) — According to Solvay Police, there was a home invasion robbery just before noon on Saturday, August 6 on Third Street in the Village of Solvay. Police say a 66-year-old man was doing work in the downstairs apartment he owns when two men walked in, hit him in the head with an airsoft gun, and stole his phone and wallet.
Large police presence on Erie Blvd East after crash involving police car; street closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Emergency vehicles rushed to Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse Friday after a police patrol car was involved in a crash just before noon. Around 11:27 a.m., the patrol car and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Erie Boulevard East and Walnut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Man With Sawed-Off Shotgun Arrested After Robbery, Brief Police Chase in Utica
UTICA, NY – A man reportedly brandishing and possibly firing a shotgun in Proctor Park...
2urbangirls.com
Public asked to help locate woman missing eight months
CARSON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives asked the public for help Saturday in locating a 30-year-old woman last seen in Carson about eight months ago. Laura Michelle Trueman was possibly headed to Syracuse, New York, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Trueman is described...
Police Investigating After Man Smashed in Head with Glass Bottle
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica are investigating after a man was assaulted with a...
CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service
Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
WKTV
Vehicle stolen from New Hartford found in Norwich
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office found a vehicle reported stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in Norwich. Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town...
