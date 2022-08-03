Read on www.numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
Emmanuel Rivera in lineup Sunday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivera is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Rivera for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.2...
Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 269 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .229 batting average wtih a...
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Serven for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
Seth Brown starting for Athletics Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Brown is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Brown for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
Randal Grichuk in Rockies' lineup Saturday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Grichuk for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.3...
Maikel Franco in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Franco is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Saurez. Our models project Franco for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.8...
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
Max Kepler (toe) activated, in lineup for Minnesota on Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kepler is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our models project Kepler for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Sunday afternoon
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Harrison is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Spencer Howard. Our models project Harrison for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Josh Palacios in lineup for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Palacios is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project Palacios for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.4 FanDuel points.
