ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Officials arrest second suspect in shooting death outside South Austin LA Fitness location

KVUE
KVUE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Austin, CO
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Monument, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Bagwell, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Monument, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#La Fitness#Mexico#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals#Austin Division
fox7austin.com

ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mt. Bonnell during search for fall victim

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. about a person hitting people at a McDonald's located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. When...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox7austin.com

70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road

FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
newstalk987.com

Man who Illegally Provided a Gun for an Austin East Magnate High School Student is Sentenced to Time Behind Bars

A Knoxville man who illegally provided a gun to an Austin-East High School student is sentenced to almost a year behind bars. A Judge sentenced 21 year-old Kelvon Foster to 10 months in prison for making false or fictitious statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm, which is informally known as “straw purchasing. Two years of supervised release is also part of his sentencing.
KVUE

Police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death Thursday afternoon. Police are currently on scene on the 2300 block of Douglas Street, which is right off of East Oltorf Street near the 76 gas station. Officials said calls began coming in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department said it received 911 calls at around 8:10 a.m. about a man with a weapon hitting people inside a McDonalds located at 9422 N. Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane. Officers headed to the scene minutes later to find an injured victim and the suspect.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL

A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy