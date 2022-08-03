ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Riverside Presbyterian Day School launches Early Learning Summer Program

By Editor
residentnews.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on residentnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
residentnews.net

Community PedsCare Program opens applications for Teen Advisory Board

Middle and high schoolers can now submit their applications to join the 2022-23 Community PedsCare Teen Advisory Board with Jacksonville’s Community Hospice and Palliative Care. Selected board members will serve as ambassadors for the Community PedsCare program, raising both funds and awareness for the “nationally recognized pediatric palliative care...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Preserving history in nature

It’s a wedge-shaped stretch of green at the intersection of Kings Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard with the highway overpass looming beyond, but this small park packs a historical punch that the San Marco Garden Circle wanted to make sure was preserved and honored in a beautification/restoration project spanning the last two years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

City launches interactive bikeway and shared-use paths online tool

Last month, the City of Jacksonville’s Transportation Planning Division of the Planning and Development Department (PDD) launched its “Off-Street Bikeways and Shared-Use Paths (Trails) Network Tool.”. This interactive web map allows users to identify and select the quickest and easiest path to travel by to reach their destination,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Markus Thiesen

Markus Thiesen calls himself CEO, Chief Enthusiasm Officer. He is co-owner of St. Johns Flower Market in Avondale, the one at the corner of Herschel Street and St. Johns Avenue, across the street from Fishweir Elementary School. He and his wife, Eden Erickson, bought the business in April 2020 from his parents, Marianne and Leonard Thiesen, who had opened the shop back in 1993.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy