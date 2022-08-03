Riverside Presbyterian Day School launches Early Learning Summer Program

Markus Thiesen calls himself CEO, Chief Enthusiasm Officer. He is co-owner of St. Johns Flower Market in Avondale, the one at the corner of Herschel Street and St. Johns Avenue, across the street from Fishweir Elementary School. He and his wife, Eden Erickson, bought the business in April 2020 from his parents, Marianne and Leonard Thiesen, who had opened the shop back in 1993.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO