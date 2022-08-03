ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility

By Emily Mikkelsen
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other.

There is no danger to the community or other employees, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released information about a suspect, and no other details were immediately available.

