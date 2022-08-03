COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The only candidate for Boone County prosecuting attorney was sworn in to the job Wednesday, a day after the primary election.

Roger Johnson, a Democrat and former assistant prosecutor in the office, will take over as interim prosecutor from Nick Komoroski. County judges picked Johnson for the post during a meeting Wednesday afternoon. Komoroski was appointed in June to take over after the death of longtime prosecutor Dan Knight.

Johnson worked in the prosecutor's office for 12 years, becoming the top assistant prosecutor in 2018. He later left the prosecutor's office and subsequently put his name on the ballot. No other candidates filed for the office in this year's election, meaning Johnson is expected to take over on a permanent basis after the November vote.

Johnson received more than 13,000 votes out of nearly 16,000 Democratic ballots in Boone County during Tuesday's primary election.

Knight was found dead at his home after police were called for a gunshot death. Police did not say how they think Knight died, and a coroner's report is pending.

The post Former top assistant sworn in as Boone County prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS .