Read on www.gamingbible.co.uk
Related
GTA 6 Is Reportedly Cleaning Up Its Act
The "Grand Theft Auto" series — and to a certain extent, Rockstar Games — has been in need of a change for quite a while. If recent reports prove to be accurate, it sounds like both the beloved action franchise and the company that puts it out are finally cleaning up their acts in surprising ways.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
hypebeast.com
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
RELATED PEOPLE
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look
These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PlayStation’s Latest Acquisition Could Mean More Freebies For Gamers
In case you missed it, Sony announced a brand new free-to-join loyalty programme just a few weeks ago. PlayStation Stars will essentially allow players to earn rewards for gaming. That’s it. There is no catch. PlayStation users will simply have to complete “campaigns and activities” to earn these rewards,...
laptopmag.com
Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty
Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
'The Witcher 3' Mobile Ripoff Is Laughably Bad
Ripoffs are popping up all over the place at the moment as rogue developers try and cash in on some of gaming’s most popular franchises. Just this morning, we discovered a terrible God of War knockoff titled War Gods Zeus of Child featuring a plagiarised Kratos fighting an endless slew of enemies in an area. Recently, Stumble Guys topped app charts which is rather unsurprisingly a copy of Fall Guys. Now, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting the knockoff treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone Dog Skin Results in Plagiarism Allegations
A recently revealed skin for Call of Duty: Warzone has resulted in controversy as an artist has accused the developers of the game of plagiarism. Call of Duty: Warzone has been a total juggernaut since its release in 2020. It achieved immense commercial success as a free-to-play title by luring in people who were stuck at home in the early days of the pandemic. It gave everyone something fun to play and had a plethora of in-game items for people to buy, ensuring it would be a total cash cow. Since its inception, Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to be supported with skins, including crossover ones like the upcoming Terminator packs.
Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously
It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
Chinese Tech Giant Tencent Wants To Increase Its Stake In Ubisoft
Tencent, China’s biggest gaming firm and social network, is aiming to up its stake in Ubisoft, Reuters reports. The company, which already owns the likes of League of Legends developer Riot Games and Hood: Outlaws & Legends developer Sumo Group, previously bought a 5% stake in Ubisoft back in 2018, but is now apparently aiming to go bigger. Reuters’ sources claim that Tencent has reached out directly to Ubisoft’s founding family, Guillemot, to express interest.
'Minecraft' Private Servers Will Now Be Moderated And Players Are Not Happy
How quickly the tide can turn. Just last week, Minecraft landed itself in everybody’s good graces after developers announced that Minecraft will never support or allow NFTs. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that NFTs are wildly unpopular. As Mojang themselves put it, “NFTs and...
NME
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
EA Says Single Player Games Are Great, Despite Recent Twitter Controversy
In case it passed you by, EA kicked off last month in spectacularly poor fashion when they managed to not only offend a huge number of gamers, but even a bunch of game devs, all with one bad tweet. Honestly, it was almost impressive. The tweet in question attempted to...
'God Of War' Knockoff Appears On Xbox Store, Looks Absolutely Awful
We’re well over halfway through the year, but we still have plenty of glorious game releases ahead of us before 2022 draws to a close. The most anticipated of which has to be God of War Ragnarök. Kratos and Atreus’ journey is due to continue on 9 November, and we’re all pretty excited about it.
Former Xbox Exec Said Company Stoked Console Wars To Drive Competition
Remember the seventh generation of consoles? It might just be my nostalgia goggles, but I remember it being a glorious time to be a gamer. On the one hand we had the PlayStation 3 with Nathan Drake's first outing in the Uncharted franchise, on the other hand was the Xbox 360 and Marcus Fenix's first extraterrestrial murderous rampage in Gears Of War, and all the while TV screens were being smashed to pieces as a result of liberal uses of the Wiimote strap during Wii Sports.
GAMINGbible
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0