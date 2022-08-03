A recently revealed skin for Call of Duty: Warzone has resulted in controversy as an artist has accused the developers of the game of plagiarism. Call of Duty: Warzone has been a total juggernaut since its release in 2020. It achieved immense commercial success as a free-to-play title by luring in people who were stuck at home in the early days of the pandemic. It gave everyone something fun to play and had a plethora of in-game items for people to buy, ensuring it would be a total cash cow. Since its inception, Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to be supported with skins, including crossover ones like the upcoming Terminator packs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO