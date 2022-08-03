Disney+ Pushes ‘She-Hulk’ Premiere Date Back

Read on defpen.com
Nicki Minaj Shares ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Artwork
Nicki Minaj is on her way back with new music. As several artists rolled out new singles and albums, the New York native announced that her next single, “Super Freaky Girl,” will drop on August 12. In addition to sharing the release date and title, Nicki Minaj also shared a short snippet of the track. Backed by a sample of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, the track’s upbeat flair compliments Minaj’s sexual wordplay.
Hulu Picks Up ‘Devil In The White City’ Starring Keanu Reeves
Hulu has reportedly signed up for a new series called Devil in the White City starring Keanu Reeves. The series is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and inspired by a book written by Erik Larson of the same name. “Two men, each handsome and unusually adept at his chosen work,...
Future, Lil’ Baby & More Guest Star In Drake’s ‘Sticky’ Video
Drake has finally delivered the official visual for the Baltimore Club-inspired hit, “Sticky.” Throughout the Theor Skudra-directed video, Drake finds himself globe trotting around the world with his closest friends, business partners and collaborators. Along the way, Lil’ Baby Future and many others make cameos. Not to mention, Drake shows off the off-road Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh in the video as he raps about his high-priced lifestyle.
‘BMF’: The Starz Drama Is Entangled in a Lawsuit
The Starz' drama series 'BMF' is headed into its second season. However, the '80s set series is currently entangled in a lawsuit.
MGM Begins Developing ‘Drago’ Spinoff, Sylvester Stallone Speaks Out
MGM is reportedly developing a spin-off film about the menacing Rocky character, Ivan Drago. At this time, it is unclear who will lead the film, but The Wrap reports that it will be written by Robert Lawton. Unfortunately, it will move forward without the support of Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone. After learning of the film, Stallone took to Instagram to air his grievances with the film’s producer, Irwin Winkler, who has producer credits on all Rocky and Creed films.
50 Cent To Lead Podcast Slate From Lionsgate
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been tapped to lead the first slate of shows from Lionsgate’s newly launched podcast division. Leading Lionsgate Sound under his G-Unit Sound imprint, Jackson will host a show that is tentatively titled Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo. As the title suggests, the audio adventure will follow the life of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
‘The Need To Know’ Sets Date For Next Live Event
Alex, SaVon, Regina Cho and Devvon Terrell have set the date for their next mixer. The Need To Know will be live from The Orchard Room in New York, New York on August 13 from 4-10 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for $35 in limited quantity. “Kick it with SaVon,...
Chris Patrick Sets Release Date For ‘Lead Me On’
Chris Patrick may have another strong track on his hands. Earlier today, the New Jersey hopped on to Instagram and let his fans know that he would be sharing “Lead Me On” from his upcoming project, X-Files, on Wednesday. In doing so, he shared a quick snippet of the track that was recorded during his recent listening session in Los Angeles, California. The clip was short, but Erykah Officer and Chris Patrick did enough to get fans excited without giving away too much.
Cashma Teases Summer Single
Cashma is set to return with a smooth, soulful track to cap off the summer season. Recently, the Georgia native took to Instagram to announce that her promising single, “Tube Top, Buns Out,” will be released on August 11, 2022. “I know I’ve been talking about this record...
The Kid Mero Opens Up About ‘Desus & Mero’ Split: ‘We Had Been Pursuing Separate Interests For Over A Year’
A few weeks have passed since Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez and Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker called it quits on their joint endeavors. In the aftermath of the comedic duo’s breakup, fans have been left wondering why it all happened so suddenly. Desus Nice has...
‘Breaking’ Star John Boyega Shoots Down Secret Marvel Role Rumors: ‘That’s Not In The Vision For Me Now’
John Boyega will not be entering the multiverse anytime soon. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Boyega was questioned about rumors that he’d appear in The Marvels or the next Captain Marvel film. Without shooting down the possibility of becoming a superhero later in life, he simply said that it’s “not in the vision” for him at the moment.
dvsn Previews The Follow-Up To ‘If I Get Caught’
No record has quite started a conversation online like “If I Get Caught” by dvsn. Released in late July, the Jermaine Dupri-produced record sparked conversations on podcasts, social media, television, in-person and beyond about infidelity, love and much more. Not to mention, the rollout for the single involved Jay-Z, Bryan Michael-Cox and several other music heavyweights. With all that went into that one track, many fans be wondering what will come next as the duo nears the release of their next project. During a recent stop at The Breakfast Club, dvsn gave fans a preview of their upcoming single.
Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Plans To Merge HBO Max And Discovery+
Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to alter its streaming plans in the near future. During a recent earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery announced its plan to merge HBO Max and Discovery into one streaming service. The platform does not have a title just yet, but it is expected to debut in the U.S. next summer. From there, the company will look to roll out the service in Latin America and Europe in 2024.
The Weeknd Calls On Summer Walker For The ‘Best Friends’ Remix
More than six months after delivering the original, The Weeknd has returned with the “Best Friends” remix. Unlike the original, the Toronto native will not tackle the Dawn FM track alone. Instead, he enlisted the help of LVRN’s Summer Walker. Backed by production from Oscar Holter, Max Martin, Matt Cohn and Oneohtrix Point Never, the two chart-topping stars deliver their first joint track as a duo.
Bow Wow To Host BET’s ‘After Happily Ever After’ Dating Series
Shad “Bow Wow” Moss has found his next role on television. The multi-talented star has been tapped to lead BET’s new dating series, After Happily Ever After. The newly launched series will place ex-partners in a position to select a potential partner for their former significant other as they move on in the dating world.
Kevin Feige Suggested Killing Six Avengers In ‘Endgame’
Phase three of Avengers: Endgame elevated the Marvel Cinematic Universe from a successful movie series to a pop culture phenomenon. Beginning with Captain America: Civil War in 2016, the third stage of the Disney-backed film series included Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok among others. However, no film performed quite as well as Avengers: Endgame. The war against Thanos brought in $2.7 billion and set it up to be one of the five most commercially successful films in history. While it did perform well at the box office as is, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige initially wanted the film to include a more devastating blow to the Avengers than was included in the final cut. According to Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Feige wanted to kill off Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and three other Avengers.
