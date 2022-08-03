Disney+ Pushes ‘She-Hulk’ Premiere Date Back

A number of changes are being made over at HBO Max, but business is moving forward as usual at HBO. Variety has reported that the second installment of The White Lotus is set to hit the premium cable network in October. After spending six episodes in Hawaii, the series will move to Sicily with Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid. Coolidge will be the only actor returning for a second season, but she will be joined by a talented cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza. Series creator Mike White will also return as the lead director and writer.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO