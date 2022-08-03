ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mills, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Utica man violating parole charged with possessing controlled substance

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been given multiple charges for possessing a controlled substance after allegedly being caught violating his parole on August 3rd. According to police, on Wednesday, the UPD Special Investigations Division was notified by the NYS Parole...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
NORWICH, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trespass Leads to Discovery of Stolen Car in Norwich

Three people were arrested after a report of trespassing in Norwich on August 3rd. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, three people were found and detained at the location. It was discovered the vehicle the trio used to travel to the residence had been reported stolen from New Hartford...
NORWICH, NY
Syracuse.com

66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion

Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
SOLVAY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica woman allegedly cashed $13K fraudulent check

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman has been charged with Grand Larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica. According to police, a local bank filed a complaint with the UPD that a stolen check was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say

East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
cnycentral.com

Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital

SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor

A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?

Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police

FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call

Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
SYRACUSE, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 26-August 3

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in connection with an alleged arson in the Town of Delhi. 34-year-old Amanda Nodine is facing felony and misdemeanor charges including violating an order of protection and setting a fire that damaged property. Separately, Nodine’s alleged co-conspirator, Chance Byington, 25, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the case.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY

