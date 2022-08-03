ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Police investigating homicide in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Homicide in the 3900 block of Downman Road. Initial reports show that a man was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to his body. EMS pronounced the man dead on scene. The initial call was made at 5:24 P.M.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East leaves one man injured

New Orleans police have reported a shooting in New Orleans East on Friday evening that left one person injured. According to reports, a man sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his body on the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue around 4:32 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The American Red Cross
WDSU

Man dies in vehicle crash near Slidell on Saturday morning

SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office have released the identity of the man who was killed in a car accident on I-10 near Slidell early Saturday morning. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, died at approximately 5:40 a.m. at the scene. Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead

NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say

A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Kenner Police chase ends with crash on I-10, driver at large

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are looking for a driver who led authorities on a chase through the I-10 before crashing and fleeing on foot Saturday night. According to police, the driver took off during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Drive in Kenner and hopped onto I-10 East.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
HARVEY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy