Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music

Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
Miranda Lambert Shows Off PDA With Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Epic Wild West Road Trip
Happy trails, indeed! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin capped off their wild west road trip with a sweet smooch, sharing a romantic pic of their PDA to Instagram on Tuesday. "Meet me in Montana forever," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer captioned her post, calling her latest adventure...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony
Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
‘Storage Wars’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Brandi Passante’s Latest Post With Barry Weiss
For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show
Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Late Son on the Anniversary of His Death
Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her late son. On Tuesday, Presley, 54, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin Keough on the second anniversary of her son's death. "Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the design on their skin.
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment
"Elvis" actress Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thorton in the film, was found dead Thursday in a bedroom at her apartment in Nashville, police confirmed. She was 44. The Metro Nashville Police Department said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.
Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed
CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
Sharon Osbourne Posts Adorable Photo of Newest Grandchild Maple
Sharon Osbourne is a grandmother and she’s quite happy to share an adorable photo of Maple Artemis Osbourne. The baby rings in at 7.13 pounds and was born on July 9. Her son Jack Osbourne and fiancee Aree Gearhart are the happy parents of Maple. As you can tell, Sharon says that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are enthralled with the newest addition to the family.
‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help
An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Shares ‘Birthday Celebration’ Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, is celebrating another year around the sun. Recently, the newly-minted 33-year-old celebrated her birthday with a trip with some of her closest gal pals. On Saturday, the actress posted a series of pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram. Although her birthday was on...
Comments / 0