Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
Emmanuel Rivera in lineup Sunday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivera is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Rivera for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.2...
Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 269 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .229 batting average wtih a...
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Serven for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
Seth Brown starting for Athletics Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Brown is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Brown for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
Randal Grichuk in Rockies' lineup Saturday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Grichuk for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.3...
Tony Kemp in lineup Sunday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kemp is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Kemp for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Elvis Andrus starting Saturday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Andrus is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Andrus for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Chad Pinder in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pinder is getting the nod in left field, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Pinder for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Luplow for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Byron Buxton in Twins' Saturday lineup
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Buxton is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our models project Buxton for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
Josh Palacios in lineup for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Palacios is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project Palacios for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.4 FanDuel points.
