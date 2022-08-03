Effective: 2022-08-06 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following areas, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago Counties. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 631 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall. These thunderstorms will move across the advisory area early this morning. - These thunderstorms are producing 1 to 3 inches per hour, which will likely result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

