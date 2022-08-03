RCPD searches for man with arrest warrant for kidnapping, criminal sodomy

Read on www.wibw.com
Man arrested after firing gun while intoxicated in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after firing a gun while he was intoxicated in Aggieville on Friday evening. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, of Manhattan, was arrested on Friday evening, July 5, after firing a weapon while intoxicated in Aggieville.
Wichita Police arrest man wanted in Manhattan robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police say a man wanted in connection to a Manhattan robbery last week was arrested in Wichita. RCPD issued an advisory for Malachi Fielder Thursday, calling him armed and dangerous. Fielder is accused of robbing and shooting at a 17-year-old July 28. No injuries were reported in the incident.
One dead, one hospitalized, one behind bars after Junction City stabbings
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has died, one man is recovering in a Topeka hospital and another man is behind bars after all three were treated for stab wounds following an incident in Junction City early Saturday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the Junction...
Salina Police identify suspect vehicle in Lowe’s catalytic converter theft
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking into the theft of a catalytic converter from the Lowe’s parking lot and have identified a suspect vehicle. The Salina Police Department says on July 26, officers were called to Lowe’s at 3035 S 9th St. with reports of a catalytic converter theft.
63-year-old Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was killed Saturday night in Shawnee County when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on Highway 40. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on U.S. Hwy 40 when a BMW heading eastbound attempted to turn left onto Tecumseh Road but failed to yield. Miller then hit the vehicle on the front passenger side quarter panel.
Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Court services officer chosen to fill Saline Co. magistrate judge position
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A current court services officer for the 28th Judicial District has been selected to fill an open magistrate judge position in Saline Co. The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that it has chosen Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline Co. It said it held public interviews of nominees for the position on Aug. 3 at the Saline Co. Courthouse.
Opening arguments take place Friday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening arguments were held Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, in the highly anticipated retrial of Dana Chandler, who is accused of killing her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in July 2002 at a home in west Topeka. Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn...
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini train will not be open over the weekend. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train will not run over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 due to a mechanical issue. SCP+R noted that it hopes to have the train repaired...
One zone of Milford Lake lifted from blue-green algae advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One zone of Milford Lake has been lifted from blue-green algae advisories while the other two remain in a warning. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. It said a harmful algal bloom can look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red.
