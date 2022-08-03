Heat Advisory issued for Arlington ahead of sweltering Thursday

Read on www.arlnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocity
Related
arlnow.com
NEW: Flood Watch issued for Arlington
Slow-moving storms this afternoon and evening may pack downpours that could cause flooding, forecasters say. The National Weather Service just issued a Flood Watch for Arlington, the District and most of the region as a result. From NWS:. 1020 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022. …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
Inside Nova
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
WARNING! Harmful Algae Bloom in Popular Upstate Lake Destination
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning boaters and swimmers of harmful algae bloom in a popular Capital Region lake. Algae blooms have been reported in Saratoga Lake since 2013 and sometimes the blooms are more frequent but they are difficult to predict. Although algae blooms are...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
Washington DC lightning strike outside White House leaves four people critical after bolt hit center of Lafayette Park
FOUR people were critically injured following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday. The District of Columbia Fire and EMS Department confirmed they were “in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition.”. "Update Lafayette Park lightning strike. #DCsBravest transported 2 adult males...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arlnow.com
Just Listed in Arlington
Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Good morning Arlington — it’s hot these days but at least there is a tiny bit of relief when this column comes out, at 5:30 a.m. in the morning!
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
Two Shot One Dead In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting that...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect across Central Virginia, tornado warning no longer in effect
A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning.
Bay Net
Town Of La Plata To Install Four-Way Stop
LA PLATA, Md. – Following a recent traffic safety study, the Town of La Plata plans to install a four-way stop at the intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Glen Albin Road. Work is expected to begin on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and conclude in approximately one day...
Comments / 0