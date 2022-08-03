Effective: 2022-08-07 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Santa Fe FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTY At 703 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has tapered off across the warned area. Up to 1.90 inches of rain fell over parts of El Dorado at Santa Fe with up to 3.00 inches in the San Marcos Arroyo watershed. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 285 and 290, Camino Los Abuelos, County Road 44, and parts of State Road 14. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO