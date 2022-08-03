ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Lanternfly spottings are cropping up along the shore area

By Star News Group Staff
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3m0L_0h3RlKjg00

Sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive planthopper that was ﬁrst discovered in the U.S. in 2014 have increased over the last couple of days, according to borough officials in both Monmouth and Ocean county.

According to the Department of Agriculture, spotted lanternflies are a serious invasive pest with a healthy appetite for plants and can be a signiﬁcant nuisance.

The Department of Agriculture recommends on its website that if you see a spotted lanternfly, you should help by stomping it out.

Lisa Lightbody, manager of marketing and social media at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk said that she saw lanternflies for the first time in Point Beach on Tuesday.

Cindy Claus, director of Jenkinson’s aquarium said she saw three to four dozen of the lanternflies on the beach and landing along the boardwalk.

“At the aquarium we have a sign to show the public what they look like so they can try to eradicate them,” explained Ms. Claus.

“They are really pretty looking but they do a lot of damage to crops and trees so there really not good to have around here,” she added.

Belmar Chief Lifeguard Harry Harsin said, “Just yesterday we were inundated with [lantern flies], thousands of them all over the beach, affecting the patrons. People were saying that they’re in the water as well, flying in their hair and everything.”

Chief Harsin said that while the beaches were better as of Wednesday, the infestation on Tuesday was “pretty intense.”

He added that the borough has reached out to the Department of Environmental Protection, however they are still waiting on official protocol to promote killing the invasive bugs.

However, the chief said that “people kept swatting and killing them … There’s a whole infestation down there on the beach.”

“I haven’t seen something like that in a long time,” he said.

Spring Lake Beach Manager Lauren Gargiullo reported seeing lanternflies on Tuesday, as well.

She said on Wednesday, “We definitely are seeing less than we saw [on Tuesday]. But in terms of encouraging people to kill them, we’re actually checking with the DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] to see what the best way of managing them is.”

Brick Township Director of Recreation Daniel Santaniello said, “There was a west wind yesterday [Tuesday] and lifeguards thought it was bringing in black flies, but instead it was lantern flies.”

There were over 200 and they had to kill 100. He said they are not harmful like the black flies, but a nuisance. It was “protocol” with the health department for the beach patrol to handle the situation, he said.

Mr. Santaniello believes the south wind helped the flies move elsewhere since only two were spotted on the beach on Wednesday.

Avon Mayor Ed Bonanno said there have been sightings of the lanternflies on Avon beaches, as well.

Spring Lake Heights resident Candace Clausell encountered and killed at least 200 lanternflies on her walk on the boardwalks of Spring Lake and Belmar on Tuesday.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
