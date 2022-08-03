ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Greater Lake Tahoe area

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in the Lake Tahoe area are asked to watch for flash floods as heavy rains are expected to start in the area at around noon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The areas of Caldor, Numbers, Tamarack, Mountain View, Slink and Boot burn scars should be on the highest level of alert, according to the weather service.

The weather service said that residents in these areas should be prepared to move to higher ground if a flash flood warning is issued.

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

Weather in the Sacramento Valley

The Sacramento Valley is in for another day of extreme heat as the maximum temperature is forecasted to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Sacramento NWS suggests that people:

  • Know where to find shade/AC
  • Drink water
  • Take breaks and cool down
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Never leave children or pets locked in the car
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak heating hours
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

