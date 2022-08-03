Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows

Click here to read the full article.

Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic.

Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000.

All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.12 million viewers, down 1%; MSNBC was at 1.3 million, down 2% and CNN posted 731,000, down 15%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News was down 13% to 292,000, compared to 159,000 for CNN, down 18% and 133,000 for MSNBC, down 22%.

Cable news networks and network news divisions are hoping to see a viewership increase as the midterm elections approach.

No newscasts cracked the top five among total viewers or in the key demo, a reflection of cable news networks’ reliance on personality and opinion.

The Five , which airs at 5 PM ET each evening, topped viewership with an average of 3.2 million, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight with 3.1 million, Jesse Watters Primetime at 2.64 million, Hannity with 2.53 million and The Rachel Maddow Show at 2.39 million.

In adults 25-54, Tucker Carlson Tonight topped with 482,000, followed by The Five with 410,000, Hannity at 343,000, Jesse Watters Primetime at 330,000 and Gutfeld! at 326,000.