ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFeW1_0h3Rl7LU00

Click here to read the full article.

Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic.

Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000.

All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.12 million viewers, down 1%; MSNBC was at 1.3 million, down 2% and CNN posted 731,000, down 15%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News was down 13% to 292,000, compared to 159,000 for CNN, down 18% and 133,000 for MSNBC, down 22%.

Cable news networks and network news divisions are hoping to see a viewership increase as the midterm elections approach.

No newscasts cracked the top five among total viewers or in the key demo, a reflection of cable news networks’ reliance on personality and opinion.

The Five , which airs at 5 PM ET each evening, topped viewership with an average of 3.2 million, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight with 3.1 million, Jesse Watters Primetime at 2.64 million, Hannity with 2.53 million and The Rachel Maddow Show at 2.39 million.

In adults 25-54, Tucker Carlson Tonight topped with 482,000, followed by The Five with 410,000, Hannity at 343,000, Jesse Watters Primetime at 330,000 and Gutfeld! at 326,000.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 179

dixie
3d ago

When you want truth accompanied with video you’ll get it on Fox News. The channel the left calls a channel of lies. Again the left always points away from themselves when they carry the guilt of lying by omission and down right propaganda. Fox News for truth try it for a week if you don’t watch it now, you’ll get your eyes opened by what news you’re not getting. Be wise when you vote!

Reply(12)
26
CAM
2d ago

"The people who offend you with truth do not hate you. The people who comfort you with lies hate you. And if you prefer a comfortable lie over an offensive truth--you hate yourself." - Samuel Sey

Reply
10
#fblessatlast#
4d ago

👊👊👊Love Fox News, we always find out stories long before the fake news stations decide whether or not to reveal

Reply(17)
51
Related
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
Deadline

Bill Maher Puts Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo On The Couch In Candid ‘Real Time’ Conversation

Click here to read the full article. Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is out on a rehabilitation tour. Sure, he’s got a new podcast to tout, and will soon start a new primetime show on NewsNation (formerly WGN). But the real agenda is to win back the reputation he lost when CNN dismissed him for allegedly violating its journalistic standards by consulting with his brother, ex-New York Govenor Andrew Cuomo. Bill Maher, admittedly a friend of Cuomo, got right down to business at the top of his ‘Real Time’ segment, asking Cuomo if he’s happy to be “back.” “Happy is probably...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Gutfeld
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Greg Norman
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network News#Msnbc#Cnn
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight

New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
POTUS
StyleCaster

Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
TV & VIDEOS
People

MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!

Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump

John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RadarOnline

Chris Cuomo’s Comeback Interview Tanks: Paltry 187k People Tuned In

Chris Cuomo’s first sit-down interview since being fired by CNN but barely anyone watched, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, the 51-year-old television journalist agreed to chat with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams for a one-hour live chat. The interview ranked 654th in all of television, averaging only 14,000 viewers in the 25-54 key age demo and 187,000 in total viewers. RadarOnline.com has learned the interview was not NewsNation’s highest-rated program of the night as it fell behind multiple reruns of Blue Bloods.Sean Hannity’s show aired at the same time and pulled in 2.3 million viewers and 2000% more in the key demo....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

112K+
Followers
33K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy