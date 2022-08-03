ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Statesman

Nampa man missing after swimming in Payette River, sheriff’s office says

By Paul Schwedelson
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5V2N_0h3Rk6QY00

A Nampa man went missing Sunday after swimming in the Payette River near Big Eddy Campground next to Idaho 55 between Banks and Smiths Ferry, according to a Valley County Sheriff’s Office news release . The search was called off Monday afternoon.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 12:50 p.m. Sunday that a man in the water needed help at milepost 89 on Idaho 55. The missing person is 43-year-old Clark Halverson from Nampa, according to the release.

Valley County sheriff’s deputies, Cascade Fire and EMS responded. Valley County Search and Rescue, Boise County Sheriff’s Office, Garden Valley Fire Protection District and Cascade Rafting Co. assisted in the rescue effort. They searched until 8:30 p.m. Sunday but didn’t find Halverson.

Valley County Search and Rescue returned to the scene at 8 a.m. Monday and searched until 2:30 p.m. The search was called off “pending further information or sightings,” the release said.

The incident follows three believed drownings in Lucky Peak Lake in the past two weeks .

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone in the public with more information to call 208-382-5160.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Swimming#Payette River#Idaho#Rescue Team#Nampa#Banks And Smiths Ferry#Ems#Cascade Rafting Co
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire

BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
Big Country News

Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month

BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Teen who drowned in Lucky Peak identified

Bobby Sichulailuck, 16, from Boise, disappeared into the lake on July 18 after falling off a Jet Ski. His body was recovered about two weeks later.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Search in Payette River for Missing Nampa Man Called Off

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Valley County called off a search for a missing Nampa man who presumably drowned on Sunday in the Payette River. The Valley County Sheriff's Office said that following an extensive search on Sunday and Monday no sign of 43-year-old Clark Halverson was found. The sheriff's office had gotten a 911 call from a motorist on State Highway along the river saying a man appeared to need help in the water. Valley County Sheriff's deputies, Cascade Fire and EMS, Valley County Search and Rescue, Boise County Sheriff's Office, Garden Valley Fire Protection District, and the Cascade Rafting Company spent most of Sunday and Monday searching by land and air with a drone looking for Halverson. The sheriff's office called off the search Monday afternoon and said it would resume if more information came in on a possible location of the body.
103.5 KISSFM

Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?

Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
272
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy