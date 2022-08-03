Nampa man missing after swimming in Payette River, sheriff’s office says

A Nampa man went missing Sunday after swimming in the Payette River near Big Eddy Campground next to Idaho 55 between Banks and Smiths Ferry, according to a Valley County Sheriff’s Office news release . The search was called off Monday afternoon.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 12:50 p.m. Sunday that a man in the water needed help at milepost 89 on Idaho 55. The missing person is 43-year-old Clark Halverson from Nampa, according to the release.

Valley County sheriff’s deputies, Cascade Fire and EMS responded. Valley County Search and Rescue, Boise County Sheriff’s Office, Garden Valley Fire Protection District and Cascade Rafting Co. assisted in the rescue effort. They searched until 8:30 p.m. Sunday but didn’t find Halverson.

Valley County Search and Rescue returned to the scene at 8 a.m. Monday and searched until 2:30 p.m. The search was called off “pending further information or sightings,” the release said.

The incident follows three believed drownings in Lucky Peak Lake in the past two weeks .

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone in the public with more information to call 208-382-5160.