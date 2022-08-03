Cantor Analayst Pablo Zuanic Believes SAFE Banking Now "The Worst Case Scenario" in 2022

Read on www.benzinga.com
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman Urges For Rate Hikes Until Inflation Falls In 'Meaningful And Lasting Way'
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Saturday that the Fed should consider more 75 basis-point interest rate hikes in the coming days. According to Bowman, this will help in easing the inflation rate. Additional similarly sized interest rate increases should be on the table until there is a consistent decline in the inflation rate, she noted.
A $1,000 Invested In SPY Now Will Be Worth This Much If It Hits Year-End Price Target: How Returns Compare Vs. Big Techs
The market has shown signs of turning around in recent sessions, prompting many analysts to call for a bottom. That said, there’s limited visibility into the near- and medium-term, given the looming uncertainty around inflation and interest rates. Uncertainties Weigh Down: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an...
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Aims To Resume Cash Withdrawals This Week
Voyager Digital Ltd VYGVQ, which filed for bankruptcy in July, has now decided to provide customers access to cash withdrawals next week. According to a blog post published on Friday, a court has given the nod to Voyager to access customers’ cash holdings as soon as Aug. 11. “Yesterday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise
The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
Marijuana CBD vs. Hemp CBD: What's The Difference?
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Cannabidiol (or “CBD” for short) has gained immense popularity on the market in the U.S. and beyond over the last several years. CBD is just one of the many naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is typically associated with causing a “high” in its users, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means the compound does not typically cause a high or euphoric effect in the user when consumed.
Xi Jinping's Government Sanctions Nancy Pelosi For Visiting Taiwan And 'Disregarding China's Serious Concerns'
Xi Jinping's government on Friday sanctioned U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her trip to Taiwan angered Beijing. What Happened: The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the measures on Pelosi and her immediate family members after the government said her trip to Taiwan seriously violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "U.S....
EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
Is Elon Musk Into Psychedelics? Here's What The Tesla CEO Had To Say
The push to legalize psychedelics in more states may have gotten a new public supporter, with the world’s richest man sharing his thoughts and opinions on the benefits. What Happened: Musk has made several comments on Twitter Inc TWTR in reference to supporting psychedelics for treatment over antidepressants. Musk confirmed that thought process in an interview on the Full Send Podcast.
Weed: It's Illegal, So It Must Be Dangerous - Right?
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. “Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse”. – U.S. Controlled Substances Act. “The Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White...
LAW・
What Is The Stock Buyback Tax? What To Know About The Biden/Manchin/Sinema Compromise
With the support of Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat lawmakers were able to secure sufficient votes for a new tax that will be introduced as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The bill will now include a 1% tax on corporate stock buybacks. The tax is expected to alter...
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Bitcoin Crowd Called For 'Moon', 'Lambo' During Price Drops — Analysis Firm Says Why It Was 'True Irony'
Major coins were buoyant Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.9% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green at press time, even as S&P500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, at press time.
ASB Financial Commits to Helping Clients Establish a Lasting Legacy Through Premier Retirement Planning Solutions
ASB Financial is an American company offering support regarding Estate and Retirement planning, Investment planning, Legacy planning, Life insurance, wills & trust help, tax help, Medicare and post-hospital care. As Regional Director of ASB Financial, Jeffrey Allen Renaker, CLU, ChFC has helped change the lives of innumerable clients for almost...
