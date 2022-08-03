ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cantor Analayst Pablo Zuanic Believes SAFE Banking Now "The Worst Case Scenario" in 2022

By The Dales Report
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman Urges For Rate Hikes Until Inflation Falls In 'Meaningful And Lasting Way'

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Saturday that the Fed should consider more 75 basis-point interest rate hikes in the coming days. According to Bowman, this will help in easing the inflation rate. Additional similarly sized interest rate increases should be on the table until there is a consistent decline in the inflation rate, she noted.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Safe Banking#The Department Of Defense
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise

The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Marijuana CBD vs. Hemp CBD: What's The Difference?

This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Cannabidiol (or “CBD” for short) has gained immense popularity on the market in the U.S. and beyond over the last several years. CBD is just one of the many naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is typically associated with causing a “high” in its users, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means the compound does not typically cause a high or euphoric effect in the user when consumed.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Elon Musk Into Psychedelics? Here's What The Tesla CEO Had To Say

The push to legalize psychedelics in more states may have gotten a new public supporter, with the world’s richest man sharing his thoughts and opinions on the benefits. What Happened: Musk has made several comments on Twitter Inc TWTR in reference to supporting psychedelics for treatment over antidepressants. Musk confirmed that thought process in an interview on the Full Send Podcast.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Weed: It's Illegal, So It Must Be Dangerous - Right?

This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. “Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse”. – U.S. Controlled Substances Act. “The Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White...
LAW
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

ASB Financial Commits to Helping Clients Establish a Lasting Legacy Through Premier Retirement Planning Solutions

ASB Financial is an American company offering support regarding Estate and Retirement planning, Investment planning, Legacy planning, Life insurance, wills & trust help, tax help, Medicare and post-hospital care. As Regional Director of ASB Financial, Jeffrey Allen Renaker, CLU, ChFC has helped change the lives of innumerable clients for almost...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy