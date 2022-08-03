ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

West Virginia submits charging station plan; Wheeling to be a host

By Alexandra Weaver
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJiOR_0h3Ri6M800

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) Wednesday announced in a press release that it has completed a preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government.

All 50 states were required to submit a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Deployment Plan by Monday, Aug. 1, according to the release.

West Virginia’s NEVI plan, submitted on Thursday, July 28, calls for installing electric vehicle charging stations in the following areas:

  • Interstate 64, 77 or 79 in the Charleston area.
  • Interstate 64 near Huntington and somewhere near Lewisburg.
  • Interstate 77 in the Beckley area and somewhere in Mercer County.
  • Interstate 68 or 79 in the Morgantown area.
  • Interstate 79 near Flatwoods and Weston.
  • Interstate 70 near Wheeling
  • Interstate 81 near Martinsburg.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXXVn_0h3Ri6M800
Slide to see West Virginia’s current EV charging stations, represented by green dots (Per Department of Energy data from May 2022) compared to the new approximate proposed stations, represented by orange stars.
Are electric car charging stations accessible in West Virginia?

The Mountain State is expected to get $45.7 million over the next five years through the NEVI program to help pay to deploy more charging stations. Currently, electric vehicles can only travel for about 300 miles on a full charge, so access to charging stations is one of the major obstacles for drivers. The WVDOT said under the NEVI plan, charging stations will ideally be located about 50 miles apart on major travel routes. More information about West Virginia’s NEVI plan is available online here .

What powers West Virginia’s electric grid?

The push for electric vehicles as a cleaner alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles has led to some pointing out that much of the nation’s electric grid is powered by fossil fuels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that in 2020, 88% of West Virginia’s grid was powered by coal, whereas renewable energy resources, including hydroelectric power and wind energy, accounted for less than 6%.

West Virginia also ranked fifth among the states in total energy production in 2019, producing 5.2% of the nation’s energy in 2020 despite only making up 0.5% of the nation’s labor force as of 2022. The state produces more energy than it consumes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

