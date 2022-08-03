ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

As Indiana moves to ban abortions, baby boxes in the state increase

Indiana is installing boxes in which newborns can be anonymously surrendered, usually at a fire station. Baby boxes have seen a surge in use and more are planned as Indiana moves to ban abortions. WFYI’s Jill Sheridan reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 5, 2022

Kids are heading back to school just in time for rising concerns about COVID-19, Boise State University is ramping up its mental health services, another wrinkle in former state Rep. Aaron Von Ehlinger's rape conviction, the Department of Justice is suing Idaho over the states abortion ban and folks behind Wylder and Certified continue expanding.
Liz Cheney is appealing to Wyoming Democrats. Will it make a difference?

Cowboy State residents have been inundated with political ads recently. Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s campaign team has been spending a lot on radio and TV spots, and Cheney – a Republican and Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. House – has been making plenty of appearances on national Sunday talk shows.
Idaho lawmakers react to Biden administrations lawsuit against Idaho

Idaho political leaders reacted strongly when they heard about the Biden Administration lawsuit against Idaho's abortion ban. Responses varied between Raúl Labrador, Lawrence Wasden, Terri Pickens Manweiler and Scott Bedke. Democratic Sen.Melissa Wintrow and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel joined Idaho Matters to share their reactions as well.
Conservation deal a key to Indigenous survival in New Mexico

Officials in New Mexico recently celebrated the purchase of 50,000 acres to create its largest state-owned recreation area. The deal carries special meaning for tribes in the area and it's one of the biggest public land acquisitions in the U.S. this year. Emma Gibson of the Mountain West News Bureau...
An end of summer lineup: What to Watch with George Prentice

With temperatures on the rise, once again many folks are likely staying inside and wondering what to watch this weekend. Our Morning Edition host and resident movie critic, George Prentice joined Idaho Matters to give us a few recommendations. Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho...
Sockeye salmon return to Idaho at near-record levels

Sockeye salmon are having a banner year as they make their way to high mountain streams in Idaho, posting one of their highest returns on record so far. As of Aug. 4, nearly 2,070 sockeye passed through Lower Granite Dam, about 30 miles west of Lewiston. That’s nearly three times...
