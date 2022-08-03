Chelsea Holley of Spelman College will speak at the August luncheon of the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women

Read on cobbcountycourier.com
Be part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20 at Cobb Water
Pollinators and native North American plants are both a vital and interconnected part of our ecosystem, but have been vulnerable to a variety of human generated and natural challenges over the decades. To help identify the trends in the pollinator population, there is an event called the Great Georgia Pollinator...
Cobb Chairwoman Cupid hosts Dobbins Air Reserve Base stakeholder’s meeting
Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid hosted the second annual stakeholders roundtable meeting to discuss Dobbins Air Reserve Base and exchange ideas on how to ensure its continued success. According to the county’s news release about the meeting:. Those in attendance included a group of the US...
COVID among Cobb’s school-aged children and adolescents for the 14-day period ending August 4
COVID among Cobb County’s school-aged children, adolescents, and undergraduate college-aged adults showed either decrease or small change over the past two weeks. The statewide numbers were very similar. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week...
Cobb County Library introduces the Read Around the World interactive map
The Cobb County Public Library published a Read Around The World interactive map to introduce readers to books set in nearly every continent (Antarctica was the only holdout). The map was created by Raymond Goslow, possibly the most well-known staffer at the library system after he advanced to the finals in the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament.
Kiosk at Riverside Epicenter offers COVID PCR test 24 hours per day
Cobb County announced on its website that in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, Cobb & Douglas Public Health is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at the Riverside Epicenter. (For a description of the difference between a PCR and an antigen COVID test from a molecular biologist, follow this...
Marietta Cobb Museum of Art presents “Art of the Cocktail”
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art posted the following announcement to the City of Marietta website about their upcoming “Art of the Cocktail” fundraiser:. MARIETTA – Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is pleased to announce the “art of the cocktail”. This event will be held August 19th from 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm. The featured specialty cocktails are “The Elderflower Spritz” and “The Venetian Spritz” presented by Santa Margherita. Tangible Jazz Dreams will provide fun, interesting, and melodic Jazz-fusion music to entertain guests. Entertainment provided in partnership with MCMA and Robinson’s Coins. Attendees to this event will also enjoy the current exhibition, Metro Montage XXII. Metro Montage is the annual juried exhibition featuring artists from around the country.
CCSD’s pursuit of case against student who had expulsion overturned called retaliatory by SPLC
The Southern Poverty Law Center is representing a former Campbell High School student who was expelled, but was found by the state board of education to have been denied his due process rights by Cobb County School District. The district is pursuing the matter, even though the student has since...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County and region Sunday August 7, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday August 7. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North...
Cobb County weather: Sunday August 7
The National Weather Service forecasts a high chance of rain here in Cobb County on Sunday August 7, with a high near 88. We’re under a continuing hazardous weather outlook due to scattered thunderstorms across the region. Extended forecast. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in...
Lane closures on SR 360 between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 Saturday
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that lane closures will be installed on SR 360 between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120. The scope and schedule of the work is described in the press release as follows:. Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will...
Cobb County weather report and climate summary: Saturday August 6
The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of afternoon rain despite otherwise partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday August 6, 2022. The high is expected to be near 89 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region due to...
Weather forecast for Cobb County: Saturday August 6
The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Saturday August 6, despite an otherwise partly sunny day, with a high near 89 degrees. The region continues to be under a hazardous weather outlook due to scattered storms. Extended forecast. This forecast...
Why I’m removing onsite comments from the Cobb County Courier
Those of you who have been around the internet for awhile have probably noticed that onsite comment sections have been removed from many news sites that once had thriving discussions under the articles. The discussions were not always civil, and many comments were from people who obviously didn’t read the...
Cobb animal shelter reopens, special adoption deal in progress
The Cobb County Animal Services Shelter announced in an email to the Courier that the shelter has reopened, and a special adoption deal is underway from now through August 25. The Shelter has reopened to the public and is taking appointments for forever families to meet their forever friends. From now until August 25th, any dog over 25lbs. & cats and kittens are only $25 during our Christmas in August adoption special. To see the pets available for adoption and to set an appointment to visit, readers and followers can go to www.CobbCounty.org/pets.
