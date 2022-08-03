Chelsea Holley of Spelman College will speak at the August luncheon of the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women

The Cobb County Animal Services Shelter announced in an email to the Courier that the shelter has reopened, and a special adoption deal is underway from now through August 25. The Shelter has reopened to the public and is taking appointments for forever families to meet their forever friends. From now until August 25th, any dog over 25lbs. & cats and kittens are only $25 during our Christmas in August adoption special. To see the pets available for adoption and to set an appointment to visit, readers and followers can go to www.CobbCounty.org/pets.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO