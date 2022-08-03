Earned, not given: Syracuse football awards fourth-year defensive lineman a scholarship

Read on www.syracuse.com
Syracuse football offensive tackle recruit Naquil Betrand commits to Texas A&M
Syracuse, N.Y. — Naquil Betrand, a three-star offensive tackle prospect from Philadelphia, has committed to Texas A&M. Syracuse was one of Betrand’s final six schools he had been considering, along with Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State. He announced his decision Saturday evening on social media. Betrand, ranked...
Syracuse basketball recruiting target JP Estrella sums up official visit: Meeting the players, Jim Boeheim’s house and golf
Syracuse, N.Y. ― JP Estrella’s official visit to Syracuse over the last two days mirrored most other recruits’ trips to the SU campus. The highly-regarded 6-foot-11 big in the 2023 class saw the Carmelo K. Anthony Center, toured the school’s campus, and met the Orange players.
Syracuse wins series finale in style with 18-2 victory over Lehigh Valley on Sunday night
Allentown, PA – The Syracuse Mets exorcized some demons on Sunday night, scoring 18 runs on 18 hits en route to an 18-2 demolition of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on a humid summer night at Coca-Cola Park. The Mets had lost four out of the first five games in the series, which marks the Mets’ first series loss since early June.
Lehigh Valley edges out Syracuse, 7-4
Allentown, PA – The Lehigh Valley IronPigs eeked out another close game against the Syracuse Mets on Saturday night, edging the road team by a 7-4 final on a muggy Saturday night in Allentown. The IronPigs have now won four of the first five games in the six-game series. 10 of the 17 games the two teams have played against one another so far this season have been decided by three runs or less. Syracuse has won five of those ten games.
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
The Happy Together Tour stops in Syracuse at the Landmark (see photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Happy Together Tour made a stop in Syracuse at the Landmark Theatre Wednesday night. The tour features artists like the Turtles, the Buckinghams, the Cowsills, the Vogues, the Association and Gary Puckett. See photos from the show above, from freelance photographer Warren Linhart.
Young M.A’s ‘Island Summer’ concert canceled at Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, N.Y. — Young M.A’s stop in Syracuse has been canceled on the same day the rapper was scheduled to perform. Young M.A’s “Island Summer” concert at the Landmark Theater was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the theater said Saturday afternoon. The show...
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
Meet top-tier anglers: Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake with kickoff festival this weekend
The Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake next week, Aug. 6-11, for stage six of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) 2022 regular season. Eighty of the world’s best bass anglers will compete for a $805,000 purse, with a top payout of $100,000. The last major professional bass fishing...
Teen found with loaded handgun after foot chase in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen who led police on a foot chase was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun, police said. Two 16-year-old boys were approached by Syracuse police officers at Park and Mary streets on July 13 on the city’s North Side, Syracuse police posted online Friday.
Finally, Upstate, Crouse invite CNY into merger discussion (Editorial Board Opinion)
After months of “radio silence,” SUNY Upstate Medical University will hold two public forums later this month to explain why it wants to acquire Crouse Hospital. We applaud this long overdue step to inform Central New Yorkers about a deal that, if completed, will reshape how we get our healthcare for years to come.
See 15 photos of large Syracuse apartment fire that left 14 people without a home
Syracuse, N.Y. — It took 65 firefighters to put out a blaze Thursday that ripped through a large apartment building south of Syracuse University. The fire damaged the building so badly that 14 people needed to find a place to live through the American Red Cross, fire officials said.
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
CNY Inspirations: Finding home
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Deep in a pine-scented Maine woods is an Episcopal retreat camp, a place to focus, reflect and examine. “Draw your dream,” the workshop instructor encourages, one long ago...
$895K home in Pompey : See 170 home sales in Onondaga county
170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between July 25 and July 29. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in the Town of Pompey that sold for $895,000, according to Onondaga real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Large water main break in Syracuse; some with no water, others will low pressure
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large water main break on Erie Boulevard West in Syracuse has disrupted water service, officials said Friday night. Some residents are without water while others may experience low water pressure, Syracuse officials said in a news release Friday night. The 24-inch main broke at North...
New weekly feature highlights interesting, ‘under the radar’ newsmakers (Letter from the Editor)
Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard reporter Glenn Coin says he has written about “everything from Indian land claims to state tax policy” since he joined the newspaper in 1995. For the past several years, Glenn has mainly focused on weather, science, and environmental topics, but this week he launched a new regular feature that’s a little bit different.
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
