ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Could an interesting backup quarterback fall right into the Detroit Lions lap?

By Brad Berreman
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sidelionreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year

The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp

Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy