Could an interesting backup quarterback fall right into the Detroit Lions lap?

Read on sidelionreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Related
How Detroit Lions TE James Mitchell is 'different than most rookies'
James Mitchell got off to a slow start in training camp as the Detroit Lions limited his workload in his return from fall knee surgery. But while the fifth-round pick out of Virginia Tech still is making his way back physically, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said the rookie has proven to be a quick study.
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year
The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
247Sports
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
ESPN Posts Bizarre Analytical Ranking of Detroit Lions' Offensive Line
If your analytical model thinks the Detroit Lions' offensive line will finish in the bottom-third of the league, something could be terribly off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp
Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
Does recent Dolphins scandal mean Tom Brady ends career with Buccaneers?
Recently, the NFL made a massive punishment ruling on the Miami Dolphins, stripping a first and third round pick from them, and suspending/fining their owner and another member of their executive team due to tampering violations for interactions they had with Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and former Saints HC Sean Payton.
Cardinals show trade target who went to Yankees he missed out
The St. Louis Cardinals faced off with a potential trade target, Frankie Montas, in Sunday’s game against the Yankees and gave him the business. MLB Trade Deadline rumors had the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees as potential suitors for former Oakland A’s pitcher Frankie Montas. While...
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0