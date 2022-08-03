Iowa’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday set for Friday, Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR EXTREME HEAT SATURDAY NOON TILL 9PM***. A big taste of humidity on Friday and, for some, the cloudy sky kept the heat from being over-intense. That might not be the case on Saturday as we have a First Alert.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO