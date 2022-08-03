Iowa’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday set for Friday, Saturday

Read on www.kwqc.com
KWQC
Islamic Center of the QC provides backpacks to community
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday, the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities gave away 120 backpacks to the community. The Islamic Center of the QC gave away backpacks and ice cream to families to prepare for the school year. About eight volunteers helped distribute the backpacks throughout the afternoon. Farida...
KWQC
GRAPHIC: SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
(AP) - A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include...
KWQC
Heating up heading into the weekend
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR EXTREME HEAT SATURDAY NOON TILL 9PM***. A big taste of humidity on Friday and, for some, the cloudy sky kept the heat from being over-intense. That might not be the case on Saturday as we have a First Alert.
KWQC
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
KWQC
Extreme weather: Flash floods close roads, strand 1K people at Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service says rainfall caused substantial flooding on Friday in Death Valley National Park. KVVU reports about 60 cars have been buried in debris at the Inn at Death Valley. Buildings have also been flooded with about 1,000 people currently trapped in the park due to road closures.
