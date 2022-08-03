ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Veterans Blvd. business: JPSO

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago

METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a break-in at a business located on Veterans Blvd early Wednesday morning. According to the JPSO, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m.

Police say that they responded to the 3500 block of Veterans Blvd. in less than two minutes and found two men trying to steal electronics from the business. The JPSO identified the suspects as Jurelz and Jaimond Johnson, brothers from Kissimmee, FL.

NOPD: Shooting leads to car chase, 1 person hit by car, 1 shot, 1 arrested

Deputies reported that the two barely made it out of the parking lot before they were stopped and placed into custody. In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post and said, “Maybe they should have stayed home and gone to Disney instead.”

Comments / 5

Manuel Ochoa
4d ago

Jesus Christ! are we even getting out of town criminals in the city? We don't need them! We have plenty of local criminals as it is! I praised JP for getting them in custody right away! Great job guys! God bless and protect our police officers....

Reply
2
Guest
4d ago

😂😂😂😂😂 Props to them as they aren't even familiar with the area and even THEY STAYED OUT OF NOLA !! Dummies living in surrounding areas don't even get the message NOT TO GO TO THE CITY THAT NEEDS TO BE BLOWN OFF THE MAP COMPLETELY

Reply
2
#Veterans Blvd#Metairie#Fl#Westbank
