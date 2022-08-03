Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Veterans Blvd. business: JPSO

METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a break-in at a business located on Veterans Blvd early Wednesday morning. According to the JPSO, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m.

Police say that they responded to the 3500 block of Veterans Blvd. in less than two minutes and found two men trying to steal electronics from the business. The JPSO identified the suspects as Jurelz and Jaimond Johnson, brothers from Kissimmee, FL.

Deputies reported that the two barely made it out of the parking lot before they were stopped and placed into custody. In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post and said, “Maybe they should have stayed home and gone to Disney instead.”

