Watch: NOPD reports the lowest monthly homicides in July

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, August 3, the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference to provide an update on the crime statistics from July. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Deputy Chief Superintendent Christopher Goodly, and Deputy Chief Lawrence Dupree all attended the conference.

Ferguson announced that the homicides in July were at their lowest compared to the rest of the year. He said that there were 17 homicides in July compared to the month before which had 31 homicides. Ferguson said that out of the 17 homicides seven of them were cleared by arrests, warrants, and exceptions. Although the homicide rates were down in July, Ferguson mentioned that homicides are still up 38 percent compared to last year. Ferguson said that there is still work that needs to be done.

“The men and women of the New Orleans Police Department remain engaged and actively engaged in our fighting against violent crime,” said Ferguson.

The NOPD reported that 705 individuals have been arrested on illegal gun charges through the end of July which is up 7 percent compared to 2021. In the last week of July, officers took 68 guns off the streets of New Orleans.

Armed robberies are also up by 39 percent compared to the same time in 2021. He said that this year, 127 individuals have been arrested for armed robbery.

In the press conference, Ferguson mentioned that police are continuing to leave the department. “Yes, it is true officers are leaving in this department and as well as departments across the country at an alarming rate,” said Ferguson. He added that they continue to stay focused on their goal to fight crime in New Orleans.

Here are more statistics the NOPD released:

Aggravated battery is down 3%

Non-fatal shootings are down 12%

Aggravated assault/damage is down 14%

Aggravated rape is down 13%

Robberies are down 17%

Auto theft is down 6%

Homicide is up 38 %

Armed robbery up 39%

Auto burglary is up 13% compared to the same time last year

