ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Watch: NOPD reports the lowest monthly homicides in July

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUmFY_0h3RgC4B00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, August 3, the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference to provide an update on the crime statistics from July. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Deputy Chief Superintendent Christopher Goodly, and Deputy Chief Lawrence Dupree all attended the conference.

Ferguson announced that the homicides in July were at their lowest compared to the rest of the year. He said that there were 17 homicides in July compared to the month before which had 31 homicides. Ferguson said that out of the 17 homicides seven of them were cleared by arrests, warrants, and exceptions. Although the homicide rates were down in July, Ferguson mentioned that homicides are still up 38 percent compared to last year. Ferguson said that there is still work that needs to be done.

“The men and women of the New Orleans Police Department remain engaged and actively engaged in our fighting against violent crime,” said Ferguson.

The NOPD reported that 705 individuals have been arrested on illegal gun charges through the end of July which is up 7 percent compared to 2021. In the last week of July, officers took 68 guns off the streets of New Orleans.

Armed robberies are also up by 39 percent compared to the same time in 2021. He said that this year, 127 individuals have been arrested for armed robbery.

In the press conference, Ferguson mentioned that police are continuing to leave the department. “Yes, it is true officers are leaving in this department and as well as departments across the country at an alarming rate,” said Ferguson. He added that they continue to stay focused on their goal to fight crime in New Orleans.

Here are more statistics the NOPD released:

  • Aggravated battery is down 3%
  • Non-fatal shootings are down 12%
  • Aggravated assault/damage is down 14%
  • Aggravated rape is down 13%
  • Robberies are down 17%
  • Auto theft is down 6%
  • Homicide is up 38 %
  • Armed robbery up 39%
  • Auto burglary is up 13% compared to the same time last year

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Police investigating homicide in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Homicide in the 3900 block of Downman Road. Initial reports show that a man was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to his body. EMS pronounced the man dead on scene. The initial call was made at 5:24 P.M.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Crime Statistics#Law Enforcement
fox8live.com

Man shot and killed in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon. According to NOPD, the incident took place around 5:24 p.m. in the 3900 block of Downman Road. When officers arrived they discovered a male unresponsive with apparent trauma to his body. The man was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

Daylight shooting in New Orleans East

Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead

NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Funeral service Sunday for slain rapper JayDaYoungan in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A funeral service for slain rapper JayDaYoungan is set for 1 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7) in the auditorium of Bogalusa High School. Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was killed in his hometown on July 27 in a double shooting that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. wounded. The burgeoning rap star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram was 24.
BOGALUSA, LA
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy