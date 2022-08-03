ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Senators to honor victims of Greenwood Shooting, Elisjsha Dicken

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two U.S. Senators from Indiana are introducing a resolution to honor the victims of the Greenwood shooting and the man that prevented further bloodshed.

On Wednesday, Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) and Todd Young (R-IN) will introduce a resolution condemning the attack and honoring the victims, first responders, and the actions of Elisjsha Dicken.

On July 17, a tragic shooting occurred in my home county at the Greenwood Park Mall, resulting in the deaths of three innocent victims. As we condemn the shooting and continue to grieve the lives lost in this horrific incident, we are thankful for the quick actions taken by Eli Dicken and first responders. There is no doubt that Eli’s bravery and decisive actions saved countless lives.”

Sen. Todd Young

Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend at the mall when he stopped at a cookie counter close to the main walkways of the mall. When the gunman exited the restroom, beginning his shooting spree, police say what he did was nothing short of heroic.

Within 15 seconds of the Greenwood man opening fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, Elisjsha Dicken was able to step in and prevent further deaths.

‘True American Hero’ stopped Greenwood Park Mall shooting within seconds

Three people were killed in the shooting. The victims are husband and wife, Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30, a father of three.

Victor Gomez was outside of the restroom when the shooting began. Pedro and Rosa Pinedo were in the food court eating dinner.

Remembering the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting

Hoosiers are united in mourning for the victims of the senseless shooting at the Greenwood Mall and grateful for the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan that prevented the shooter from taking more lives. I am proud to recognize 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken of Seymour, Indiana here on the Senate floor today for defending himself and others in an act of bravery in the face of danger.

Sen. Mike Braun

The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00 pm.

