Wonder Lake, IL

Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing Wonder Lake liquor store

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tvJK_0h3RefOi00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An Elgin woman is headed to prison for robbing a Wonder Lake liquor store last November.

19-year-old Alejandra Gil was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a McHenry County judge on Tuesday after negotiating a plea to 1 felony count of armed robbery.

Prosecutors said Gil admitted to participating with an armed group who robbed the Sunrise Food and Liquor on November 22, 2021. At the time of the crime, Gil was on probation for a previous narcotics offense, prosecutors noted.

Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Romito said that the three others, all men, who participated in crime, have yet to be arrested. In the incident, Gil and the three others injured a store clerk and stole more than $9,000 worth of cash and merchandise, prosecutors said.

Gil will have to serve 50% of her sentence, and prosecutors advised that she receive treatment for substance and alcohol abuse.

Comments / 6

LedZeppelin#1 to me
4d ago

She deserves the sentence she got! More criminals need to be held accountable too!

Reply
9
 

