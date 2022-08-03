Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog

Read on foxsanantonio.com
Many families participated in the Fit Family Challenge 5k
SAN ANTONIO - Many families closed out the summer with some exercise at the Fit Family Challenge 5k. The run kicked off this Saturday morning on the city's South side at Brooks City base. The summer program is aimed to help families learn about health and fitness. Each week participants...
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
Operation Home Front helps military families prepare for the upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, another non-profit is helping military families prepare for the new school year. Operation Homefront San Antonio distributed nearly 350 backpacks as part of their back-to-school brigade. Organizers of the event tell us this was their way of supporting those who give everything, to keep our...
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
Chime in: Celebrate National Sisters Day by sharing your best memory
SAN ANTONIO - It's National Sisters Day!. While they don’t always agree, sisters have each other’s backs. Do you have a favorite photo and memory with your sister? We want to see it!. Celebrate today by sending us your favorite photos, HERE.
Night of drinking turned fatal after shots were fired on West side of town
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another in critical condition after shots were fired on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to 6500 W Commerce at around 1:56 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a victim with gunshot wounds...
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
Academy set to expand emergency management response
Every disaster, whether natural or man-made, has emergency management personnel on hand. "For emergency managers, today, its whoever a mayor or a judge or the governor appoints to be the emergency manager," says Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. Kidd says there is no standardized training anywhere in the nation...
Operation Homefront, Kellogg hosts back-to-school event to honor local military families
SAN ANTONIO - The national nonprofit Operation Homefront and Kellogg Company hosted a back-to-school celebration to honor local military families in the Transitional Housing-Villages program in San Antonio. The program provided fully furnished, rent-free housing for eight local military families as Operation Homefront helps them navigate the process of medically...
Police seek suspect who robbed at gunpoint a meat market on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a meat market at gunpoint Saturday night on the Southwest side of town. The incident happened at 6060 Old Pearsall Road at the Culebra Meat Market #3 at around 9:59 p.m. According to officials, a man...
Police confirm lengthy stand-off now over, suspect surrendered peacefully
UPDATE 8/7/22 - After a three-day standoff, police have now confirmed that the standoff at Agora palms has now ended. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was arrested at 3:09 a.m. This is a developing story and we will continue to bring more updates as they come. SAN ANTONIO - Many...
Police arrested suspect at Agora Palms standoff after he finally surrendered
SAN ANTONIO – After three days, police have now confirmed that the standoff at Agora palms has now ended. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was arrested at 3:09 a.m. The standoff began Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Blvd. The...
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
Man dies after swerving to avoid mattress, rolling about 80 yards into some trees
SAN ANTONIO - A man, Rudolph Lambaria, is dead after he swerved to avoid hitting a mattress in the roadway and rolled his truck over several times in Far South Bexar County. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 37 right at the country line of Atascosa and Bexar County.
Spurs Give hosts free back to school bash
SAN ANTONIO - For the first time ever, Spurs Give is hosting a back to school event at the AT&T Center that is sure to be a hit with parents, students and teachers. The event will provide free resources to everyone in the community for all their back to school needs.
Truck carrying flammable liquid flips over 18-wheeler causing huge leak
SAN ANTONIO – A truck carrying large amounts of flammable liquid flipped over an 18-wheeler, causing the liquid to spill all over the highway. The accident happened Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on highway I-10 heading eastbound. According to authorities, the 18-wheeler stopped suddenly in front of the truck,...
'Mucho Gusto' focuses on improving health and wellness for teenagers
SAN ANTONIO - Local teens are invited to a free event focused on improving their health and wellness. "Mucho Gusto" runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Whitley Theological Center off Oblate Drive. It is hosted by Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Metro Health. There...
VIA Link to make ride-sharing more efficient for transit customers
SAN ANTONIO - Residents on the South side now have access to a new on-demand ride-sharing service, which aims to make their commute easier. Via Metro Transit customers can now share rides in the area, as well as book trips outside a fixed route. Via Link will cost the same...
