Duckworth: New bill will expand VA health care to generations of veterans

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran, is commenting on the Senate's passage of a bill enhancing benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In a written statement, Duckworth said while it’s “shameful” that Senate Republicans stalled the legislation after first voting in support of it, she’s ultimately proud of the Senate vote.

“I look forward to seeing this legislation signed into law to expand health care for veterans and improve resources at [Veterans Affairs] for those who served and sacrificed so much for us,” she said.

Duckworth, who chairs the Senate’s Armed Services Committee, said the new bill will expand VA health care eligibility to post-9/11 combat veterans, which includes more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed service members.

The Illinois senator noted the bill will specifically address respiratory and neurological issues faced by affected veterans.

If signed into law by President Joe Biden, the bill will also increase federal research into toxic exposure and increase the investment in the VA claims processing capabilities.

