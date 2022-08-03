ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Sanctuary Owner Charged for Holding Beef Cows Hostage, Cops Say

By Emily Hernandez
A New York animal sanctuary owner was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of grand larceny for refusing to return two cows that wandered onto her property from a nearby beef farm, New York State Police said in a press release. Beef farm owner Scott Gregson told USA Today that the cows somehow escaped his electric barbed-wire fence last month, and he heard from the SPCA that they were being kept at the sanctuary. However, when he arrived and asked about the cows last week, Tracy Murphy demanded proof of ownership and then told him to leave because he was trespassing, Gregson said. Gregson returned to her property July 25 with authorities in tow to get his cows back, and state troopers ended up having to get a warrant for Murphy’s arrest in order to retrieve the animals. “We wish this would never have happened. We are a farm community and cattle get out... people tend to help one another when that happens,” Gregson said. Murphy, who is currently free on bond, pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday, which could get her jail time if convicted.

