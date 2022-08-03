ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers City, MI

Air Power History Tour Kicks Off in Alpena

History most of the time can only be read about or seen in the museum, but today the wings of victory from our past are here live. “We are here as Air Power History Tour and the Commemorative Air Force mission is to educate, honor, and inspire. Well first of all you have to have volunteers that are inspired. It’s so important for them to be brought out to the people, so they can touch them, fly in them, tour through them instead of just seeing one in a museum where they say don’t touch, no you can not look inside, so we think it’s so important.” Allen Benzing also.
ALPENA, MI
Alpena Residents Protest Over Strong Odor in the Northern Side of the City

Alpena residents gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their frustrations over a lingering odor in the north side of town. Different descriptions are being given regarding the smell and none of them are pleasant. “It smells like death, like something that’s dead. Rotten cabbage that has sat on your kitchen table for days in the heat,” said Barb Woodham, a resident living on Ford Avenue “Whatever it is, it’s rotten. There’s no other way to describe it. It’s gut–wrenching. People are actually vomiting, headaches, you can’t take it. I’ve rented a hotel room.”
ALPENA, MI
World War II Planes Arrive In Alpena

World War II Planes touched down at the Alpena County Regional Airport on Thursday. Fifi the B–29 Superfortress, Diamond LIL the B–24 Liberator, T–6 Texan, and the Boeing Stearman. Each plane was crucial for the war effort of World War II. Tours begin tomorrow August 5 at 9 a.m. with cockpit tours and rides available until 5 p.m.
ALPENA, MI
Cheboygan man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife in 1975

STURGEON BAY, WI, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Richard Pierce was sentenced Friday in a Wisconsin courtroom to life in prison plus three more years for killing his wife Carol Jean. Carol's body has never been recovered since she went missing in September 1975, in Door County, Wisconsin. Richard moved to Cheboygan, shortly...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
