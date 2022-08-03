Read on www.wbkb11.com
Air Power History Tour Kicks Off in Alpena
History most of the time can only be read about or seen in the museum, but today the wings of victory from our past are here live. “We are here as Air Power History Tour and the Commemorative Air Force mission is to educate, honor, and inspire. Well first of all you have to have volunteers that are inspired. It’s so important for them to be brought out to the people, so they can touch them, fly in them, tour through them instead of just seeing one in a museum where they say don’t touch, no you can not look inside, so we think it’s so important.” Allen Benzing also.
Alpena Residents Protest Over Strong Odor in the Northern Side of the City
Alpena residents gathered at city hall on Friday to voice their frustrations over a lingering odor in the north side of town. Different descriptions are being given regarding the smell and none of them are pleasant. “It smells like death, like something that’s dead. Rotten cabbage that has sat on your kitchen table for days in the heat,” said Barb Woodham, a resident living on Ford Avenue “Whatever it is, it’s rotten. There’s no other way to describe it. It’s gut–wrenching. People are actually vomiting, headaches, you can’t take it. I’ve rented a hotel room.”
USPS features Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in new “Forever Stamp Collection”
ALPENA, MI. – For Stewardship and Education Specialist, Daniel Moffatt, today is an “exciting day” as it marks the launch of the USPS “Forever Stamp Collection”, which features the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary. CEO and President of the Marine Sanctuary Foundation, Kris Sarri, said...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Hotel Walloon in Walloon...
World War II Planes Arrive In Alpena
World War II Planes touched down at the Alpena County Regional Airport on Thursday. Fifi the B–29 Superfortress, Diamond LIL the B–24 Liberator, T–6 Texan, and the Boeing Stearman. Each plane was crucial for the war effort of World War II. Tours begin tomorrow August 5 at 9 a.m. with cockpit tours and rides available until 5 p.m.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
Cheboygan man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife in 1975
STURGEON BAY, WI, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Richard Pierce was sentenced Friday in a Wisconsin courtroom to life in prison plus three more years for killing his wife Carol Jean. Carol's body has never been recovered since she went missing in September 1975, in Door County, Wisconsin. Richard moved to Cheboygan, shortly...
Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
Michigan man arrested for driving wrong way on I-75, stealing vehicle, threatening police
GAYLORD, MI - Police in Otsego County arrested a 39-year-old Alanson man who allegedly was driving the wrong way on I-75 before stealing another vehicle and threatening officers. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a wrong-way...
