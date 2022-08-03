History most of the time can only be read about or seen in the museum, but today the wings of victory from our past are here live. “We are here as Air Power History Tour and the Commemorative Air Force mission is to educate, honor, and inspire. Well first of all you have to have volunteers that are inspired. It’s so important for them to be brought out to the people, so they can touch them, fly in them, tour through them instead of just seeing one in a museum where they say don’t touch, no you can not look inside, so we think it’s so important.” Allen Benzing also.

ALPENA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO