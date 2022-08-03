Jim Thorpe captures Lehigh Valley Junior Connie Mack title. The Jim Thorpe Junior Connie Mack baseball team recently brought home the Lehigh Valley Junior Connie Mack championship with an 11-6 victory over Southern Lehigh. Thorpe got out to an early 4-0 lead after the first inning. The squad had three players - Brody Schrantz, Michael Antignani and Lee Edwards - finish the game with two RBIs. Cole Lazorick and Kaden Hess also came through with RBIs for Thorpe. Schrantz led the way with three hits. Hess went the distance for Thorpe on the mound, throwing seven strong innings while allowing just one earned run and striking out three. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO