Adair County Health Department reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

NEAR RUTLEDGE, Mo. — The owner of a northeast Missouri flea market is offering a reward after hundreds of items were stolen during two separate break-ins. The Edina Sentinel reports the office at the Rutledge Flea Market and more than a dozen vendor booths were broken into the first time in mid-July 2022 and again during the last weekend of July.

