MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities on Mackinac island have announced the ban of e-bikes from fire and police department buildings. In an announcement on Facebook by Chief of Police, Doug Topolski, he says a recent house fire on the island is believed to have been caused by an exploding e-bike battery. Multiple firefighters were injured in the incident and had to be hospitalized.

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO