‘An electric Route 66’: Michigan and Wisconsin join other states to bring charging stations to coastline
(WFRV/WJMN) – A multistate collaboration was established to help create a ‘scenic route’ and bring vehicle charging options along the Lake Michigan coastline for electric vehicle drivers. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan’s participation along with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Wisconsin Governor Tony...
DNR investigating possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
ASHLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The DNR is investigating an incident where soil along Enbridge Line 5 in northern Wisconsin was suspected to be contaminated. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that it is assisting with an investigation of soil that is believed to be contaminated along Enbridge Line 5. The suspected contamination is south of Ashland.
E-bikes banned from areas of Mackinac Island after house fire
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities on Mackinac island have announced the ban of e-bikes from fire and police department buildings. In an announcement on Facebook by Chief of Police, Doug Topolski, he says a recent house fire on the island is believed to have been caused by an exploding e-bike battery. Multiple firefighters were injured in the incident and had to be hospitalized.
