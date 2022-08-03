Thousands of tax dollars wasted on unused state-issued cell phones, State Auditor reports

We are going to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms today, so make sure you have your umbrella with you in case you get caught in one of the downpours. Like today, Saturday’s rain coverage may be a bit less widespread than we’ve seen in recent days. Any clouds and rain will hold temps in the 80s, but more sunshine will allow temps to rise into the low 90s. Rain chances will be slightly higher on Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a washout, at this time. In the tropics, no development is expected over the next five days.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO