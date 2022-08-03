Thousands of tax dollars wasted on unused state-issued cell phones, State Auditor reports

Read on www.wlox.com
New Life Disaster Relief looks to lend a helping hand to Kentucky flooding victims
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victims of devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are in need of help. One local group is putting out a call for volunteers. New Life Disaster Relief came together in Biloxi as a grassroots effort after Hurricane Katrina. The group has been responding to disasters across the nation for around 17 years. Now, their eyes are on Eastern Kentucky.
New Life Disaster Relief seeks assistance in providing relief to Kentucky flooding victims
Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is asking for your help in raising funds for our Appalachia Rises campaign dedicated to helping those affected by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. At least 37 people have lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in...
FULL INTERVIEW: State Rep. Jeffrey Hulum III sworn into office Friday
Ten candidates graduate from Mississippi’s Coding Academy
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
Hundreds attend Mississippi Wildlife Expo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The outdoor expo is back at the Mississippi state fairgrounds. The event is offering everything you could want for the outdoors. Hundreds of people packed the Mississippi Trade Mart building. So far, the Mississippi ag and outdoor expo is proving to be a great opportunity to...
Comeback Coolers deliver refreshments and love to Kentucky flooding victims
LONDON, Ky. (WLOX) - Hundreds of Kentucky residents suffering through the deadly floods now have a little love from South Mississippi. Volunteers with the Ocean Springs-based outreach group Comeback Coolers have distributed 182 coolers full of drinks and refreshments throughout some of the worst hit areas. Those coolers are also...
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured. Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi. Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and...
In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female team ahead of competition
South Mississippians are banning together once again to aid those affected by natural disasters. This time, coolers are being sent to Kentucky flooding victims who need them most.
Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
We are going to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms today, so make sure you have your umbrella with you in case you get caught in one of the downpours. Like today, Saturday’s rain coverage may be a bit less widespread than we’ve seen in recent days. Any clouds and rain will hold temps in the 80s, but more sunshine will allow temps to rise into the low 90s. Rain chances will be slightly higher on Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a washout, at this time. In the tropics, no development is expected over the next five days.
