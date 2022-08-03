ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Thousands of tax dollars wasted on unused state-issued cell phones, State Auditor reports

By WLOX Staff
WLOX
 4 days ago
WLOX

New Life Disaster Relief looks to lend a helping hand to Kentucky flooding victims

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victims of devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are in need of help. One local group is putting out a call for volunteers. New Life Disaster Relief came together in Biloxi as a grassroots effort after Hurricane Katrina. The group has been responding to disasters across the nation for around 17 years. Now, their eyes are on Eastern Kentucky.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is asking for your help in raising funds for our Appalachia Rises campaign dedicated to helping those affected by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. At least 37 people have lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLOX

Ten candidates graduate from Mississippi’s Coding Academy

No, Tiger Stadium doesn’t have a full kitchen on its turf, but don’t be confused if you hear a little dessert talk on the sidelines. Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Hundreds attend Mississippi Wildlife Expo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The outdoor expo is back at the Mississippi state fairgrounds. The event is offering everything you could want for the outdoors. Hundreds of people packed the Mississippi Trade Mart building. So far, the Mississippi ag and outdoor expo is proving to be a great opportunity to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Comeback Coolers deliver refreshments and love to Kentucky flooding victims

LONDON, Ky. (WLOX) - Hundreds of Kentucky residents suffering through the deadly floods now have a little love from South Mississippi. Volunteers with the Ocean Springs-based outreach group Comeback Coolers have distributed 182 coolers full of drinks and refreshments throughout some of the worst hit areas. Those coolers are also...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLOX

4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured. Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi. Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

We are going to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms today, so make sure you have your umbrella with you in case you get caught in one of the downpours. Like today, Saturday’s rain coverage may be a bit less widespread than we’ve seen in recent days. Any clouds and rain will hold temps in the 80s, but more sunshine will allow temps to rise into the low 90s. Rain chances will be slightly higher on Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a washout, at this time. In the tropics, no development is expected over the next five days.
