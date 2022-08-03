ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tyrann Mathieu makes long-awaited Saints training camp debut

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjSNw_0h3Rc8Tg00

One of the biggest headlines of the first week of Saints training camp was the player that hadn't yet arrived, but that changed on Wednesday.

New Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu had been an excused absence for the first six practices, but returned to the city Tuesday evening and made his first appearance at practice Wednesday morning.

“I love having him back, ... He seems to be in really good spirits, he’s anxious to kind of get back here and get started," head coach Dennis Allen said.

Mathieu participated in the initial walk-through and stretching, but watched from off to the side for the majority of the indoor session. Allen said that's part of the plan, and there'll be a "ramp-up" process as he gets his conditioning where it needs to be.

In Mathieu's absence safeties P.J. Williams, J.T. Gray and Justin Evans have seen an increased workload along with Marcus Maye. But that safety group suffered a blow with UDFA Smoke Monday suffering a significant knee injury on Tuesday, which Allen confirmed.

"To have a player of [Mathieu's] decorated ability back in the building is a positive,” he said.

Weather permitting, fans will get their first chance to see Mathieu at a camp practice with the team scheduled to be outside in full pads. Tuesday's open practice was forced inside due to inclement weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick

A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy