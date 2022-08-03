Tyrann Mathieu makes long-awaited Saints training camp debut

One of the biggest headlines of the first week of Saints training camp was the player that hadn't yet arrived, but that changed on Wednesday.

New Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu had been an excused absence for the first six practices, but returned to the city Tuesday evening and made his first appearance at practice Wednesday morning.

“I love having him back, ... He seems to be in really good spirits, he’s anxious to kind of get back here and get started," head coach Dennis Allen said.

Mathieu participated in the initial walk-through and stretching, but watched from off to the side for the majority of the indoor session. Allen said that's part of the plan, and there'll be a "ramp-up" process as he gets his conditioning where it needs to be.

In Mathieu's absence safeties P.J. Williams, J.T. Gray and Justin Evans have seen an increased workload along with Marcus Maye. But that safety group suffered a blow with UDFA Smoke Monday suffering a significant knee injury on Tuesday, which Allen confirmed.

"To have a player of [Mathieu's] decorated ability back in the building is a positive,” he said.

Weather permitting, fans will get their first chance to see Mathieu at a camp practice with the team scheduled to be outside in full pads. Tuesday's open practice was forced inside due to inclement weather.