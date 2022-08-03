ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SEEN: Bethel Beer Festival 2022

The Bethel Beer Festival was held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in front of the Municipal Building in Bethel. The festival featured beer from local breweries like Bad Sons Beer Co., Charter Oak and Thimble Island Brewing Company. Were you SEEN?
BETHEL, CT
SEEN: Danbury Italian Festival 2022

The Danbury Italian Festival took place August 5-7, 2022 at the Amerigo Vespucci Lodge in Danbury. Festival goers enjoyed live entertainment and traditional Italian food. Were you SEEN?
DANBURY, CT
Norwalk middle schools top list for new construction

NORWALK — Three of the city’s public middle schools top the list to next take advantage of the new reimbursement rate for school construction, officials said. Alan Lo, Norwalk’s building and facilities manager, said the city and school district have identified Nathan Hale, Roton and West Rocks middle schools as the next buildings needing to be reconstructed or renovated.
NORWALK, CT
