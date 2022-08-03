Read on www.newstimes.com
SEEN: Bethel Beer Festival 2022
The Bethel Beer Festival was held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 in front of the Municipal Building in Bethel. The festival featured beer from local breweries like Bad Sons Beer Co., Charter Oak and Thimble Island Brewing Company. Were you SEEN?
SEEN: Danbury Italian Festival 2022
The Danbury Italian Festival took place August 5-7, 2022 at the Amerigo Vespucci Lodge in Danbury. Festival goers enjoyed live entertainment and traditional Italian food. Were you SEEN?
SEEN: Stamford’s Alive at Five featuring T.I. 2022
Stamford’s Alive at Five summer concert series concluded its 2022 program with rapper T.I. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The concert took place on the Pure Life Stage in Mill River Park in Stamford. Were you SEEN?
Norwalk middle schools top list for new construction
NORWALK — Three of the city’s public middle schools top the list to next take advantage of the new reimbursement rate for school construction, officials said. Alan Lo, Norwalk’s building and facilities manager, said the city and school district have identified Nathan Hale, Roton and West Rocks middle schools as the next buildings needing to be reconstructed or renovated.
Stamford high school students graduate after summer program
STAMFORD — Students from Stamford’s three high schools — Westhill High School, Stamford High School and the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering — attended a graduation ceremony for summer high school on Friday.
Danbury City Council votes to accept two crucial land donations for new career academy
DANBURY — Plans for developing and building the city’s new career academy moved another step closer to being realized last week. The Danbury City Council voted unanimously to accept the donation of two key plots of land adjacent to the school’s proposed site. The two parcels of...
‘This is so painful’: Mourners gather for funeral of Danbury family killed in murder-suicide
DANBURY — A visibly distraught Pedro Panjon was helped by two people to walk from St. Peter Church to a waiting car behind four hearses carrying the bodies of his wife and three young children on Friday morning. A little more than a week ago, Panjon’s wife, Sonia Loja,...
Police: Willington man dives into lake to avoid arrest after high speed chase
MANSFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday after leading troopers on a high speed chase in a stolen Ford Mustang before crashing and attempting to escape from officers by diving into a lake, according to state police. The pursuit began around 11 a.m. when troopers investigating a report...
Monroe house fire that killed 69-year-old homeowner was sparked accidentally, officials say
MONROE — A fire that tore through a house on Bagburn Hill Road and killed the homeowner Friday was sparked accidentally, according to the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department. Kevin Catalano, the fire department’s deputy chief, identified the woman on Saturday as Sarah Cotter, 69. Monroe firefighters responded around...
