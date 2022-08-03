ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Study: NY has 8th worst early education system in nation

By Hailie Higgins
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJyuL_0h3RaUUl00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WROC ) — New York State is ranked 44th in the nation for its early education system, according to a new study from Wallethub . Early education was defined as Pre-K, state Pre-K, and Head Start programs for three- and four-year olds, with the quality of each state decided relative to other states.

In addition to being the eighth worst in the nation — the study included D.C. — New Yorkers spent the most each month on child care co-payment fees.

The state ranked 41st in access to early childhood educational programs, but was considered 17th for resources and economic support, meaning that the Empire State offers more resources than most.

Despite that funding, New York was ranked 44th in both quality and its overall rating.

Best public high schools in New York

New York scored first in one category, “Monthly Child Care Co-Payment Fees as a Percent of Family Income,” meaning New York families spend the most on child care. However, this ranking was a tie between several states.

Based on Wallethub’s methodology, Arkansas has the best early education program in the nation, and Indiana has the worst.

According to the National Education Association , early childhood education has been proven to help prepare children for later grades, making them less likely to repeat grades, and more likely to graduate high school. Participants in early childhood education were also found to be higher earners in the workforce than those who did not attend early childhood education.

Children in early childhood education programs are:

  • Less likely to repeat a grade
  • Less likely to be identified as having special needs
  • More prepared academically for later grades
  • More likely to graduate from high school
  • Higher earners in the workforce

Other New York rankings include:

  • 30 th – Income Requirement for State Pre-K Eligibility
  • 23 rd – Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool
  • 31 st – Share of School Districts that Offer State Pre-K Program
  • 17 th – Change in State Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool (2018-19 to 2019-20)

Some factors included in determining the rank are:

  • Share of three- and four-year-olds enrolled in Pre-K and similar programs
  • Income requirements for state Pre-K eligibility
  • Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool
  • Monthly Child Care Co-Payment Fees as a Percent of Family Income

To see the full list of factors and ranking methodology, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

Jammy Lynn
4d ago

Cater to parents who work. Pre school does not have to be formal nor is it necessary. Day cares need not be set up for formal education either. Stop stressing the children and stop treating education as if it is a for profit business. Sheeeesh!

Reply
3
crazy mate
3d ago

Surprised? no, look at the parents, school system, teachers shouldn't be babysitters,& have funding, resources to do their jobs.

Reply
2
Dorrit Sherman
4d ago

Pull your kids out , if the CRT&WOKE curriculum is in school, it’s hateful, and promotes sharia law.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigfrog104.com

These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State

Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses

In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Education
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
New York City, NY
Government
kiiky.com

15 Best Law Schools In New York In 2022: Requirements, Scholarships

Attending a prominent Law school in New York is crucial if you’re thinking about a career in law to pass the bar exam, land a job, and succeed in your future endeavors. Even though attending a top law school in New York is important, picking the proper one to apply to and enroll in can be challenging.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Education#Education Program#New York New York#Educational Programs#Ny#Pre K#New Yorkers
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
PIX11

NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief from the heat

BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Get set for another few days of excessively hot weather in the tri-state area. It may not feel as bad as that record-breaking stretch of heat in July but it is hot, hot, hot and many are heading to NYC’s cooling centers .      All ages — along with pets […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How to help New York City kids, families be school-ready

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are stepping up to help out kids become school-ready this upcoming fall. Along with several projects that support children and their families with their education and well-being, New York Cares is launching their “Stand with Students” campaign, where New Yorkers can donate back-to-school supplies and help fund fitness programs […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers say crime top priority of governor's race

NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds. From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority. "We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top. New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election"I...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy