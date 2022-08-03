Where to Watch and Stream A Call to Spy Free Online

Kevin Smith has condemned Warner Bros’s cancellation of the Batgirl film, calling the decision “an incredibly bad look”.Despite the fact that the film’s its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year, the film studio announced that there were no longer plans for the film to be released in any format.Explaining the reason behind cutting Batgirl, company CEO David Zaslav said: “We’re not going to launch a movie until it’s ready.”This news sparked significant discussion among film fans, with many criticising Warner Bros for the shock decision.In a recent edition of his YouTube series, Hollywood Babble-On, filmmaker Kevin...

MOVIES ・ 37 MINUTES AGO