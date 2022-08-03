ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property

By Cecilia Wood
Bham Now
 4 days ago
styleblueprint.com

Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham

Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Birmingham Mom Collective :: Introducing Laura M

I have lived here for two years. I’m originally from Jasper, Alabama. I love that Birmingham is a small big city. It is a great place to be a mom because there are so many activities to do with littles. Also, I love all of the moms I have met. They are so kind and supportive. It’s so wonderful to connect with other local moms!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Downtown Chief dish recognized

Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
GADSDEN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Daily South

10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Piggly Wiggly

While we love Piggly Wiggly for the weekly grocery run, it especially excels in one department—the local goods. They stock the things you can't find just anywhere, like the produce and pantry staples you'd typically only find at your weekend farmers' market. They're what keep us coming back to the Pig time and time again.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!

Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham

Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

