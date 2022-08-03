NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property

Read on bhamnow.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Comeback Town: Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in...
Bham Now
Forever Wild votes to acquire 110 acre addition to Cahaba River Park in Shelby County
The Forever Wild Board of Trustees voted last week to acquire 110 acres of ecologically significant land adjacent to Cahaba River Park in Shelby County. The measure, which was passed by the Board unanimously, directs Forever Wild staff to conduct a second appraisal and proceed to purchase the property. To...
styleblueprint.com
Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham
Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
Bham Now
51 new & coming soon home listings in Birmingham—August 5-7
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 51 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Julie Kim at 205-222-9000 or...
Bham Now
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
momcollective.com
Birmingham Mom Collective :: Introducing Laura M
I have lived here for two years. I’m originally from Jasper, Alabama. I love that Birmingham is a small big city. It is a great place to be a mom because there are so many activities to do with littles. Also, I love all of the moms I have met. They are so kind and supportive. It’s so wonderful to connect with other local moms!
wvtm13.com
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
birminghammommy.com
The Weekend What’s Up: 4 Events Not to Miss in Birmingham This Weekend
Here’s your rundown on some weekend fun, weather it’s your last weekend before school starts or your first weekend back to school, you deserve to celebrate!. Time: Friday 7:05pm | Saturday 6:30pm | Sunday 4:05pm (Family Day/ Kids run the bases) The Barons finish up a home stand...
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
Bham Now
Where’s Waldo? We found out—check out Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights
There’s a new chicken joint in town. We headed to the new Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Cahaba Heights—the first Alabama location of a popular scratch-made chicken restaurant. Keep reading to find out what’s clucking. All about Waldo’s Chicken. This is the first Waldo’s Chicken...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Downtown Chief dish recognized
Photo: The Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Pepper Jelly from Downtown Chief was one of four finalist dishes for Bama’s Best Tomato Dish contest. (Courtesy of Mary Wilson/Alabama Farmers Federation) Gadsden restaurant Downtown Chief will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV...
thecutoffnews.com
Hueytown Harvest Farmers Market - Saturday, August 6, 2022 - 8 am till 12 pm - Stadium Park, Hueytown
August is here, it's that time of year with only 4 more Saturday's before the Hueytown Harest Market closes for the season. They are thrilled to be kicking off the month of by welcoming back, CHEF HERMIONE ALEASE CARNES, who will be preparing on-site breakfast/brunch/lunch. Everyone's favorites, locally owned STREET...
‘I just want him to know’: Woman searches for biological father with Alabama ties
Graduating college, traveling the world, getting married, all things that 29-year-old Kaylena Mushen has done before the age of 30. Now, she has one more goal.
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
The Daily South
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Piggly Wiggly
While we love Piggly Wiggly for the weekly grocery run, it especially excels in one department—the local goods. They stock the things you can't find just anywhere, like the produce and pantry staples you'd typically only find at your weekend farmers' market. They're what keep us coming back to the Pig time and time again.
styleblueprint.com
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
Bham Now
An inside look at the new apartments at 20 Midtown—live above CAVA, Panda Express + more [PHOTOS]
20 Midtown’s newest building opened on August 1, offering 325 more apartments and amazing retail below, featuring Panda Express, Milo’s, Cava, Nail Resort and much more. Keep reading to see all that 20 Midtown has to offer. Find your perfect home at 20 Midtown today and contact them...
