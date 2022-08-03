ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

easttexasradio.com

Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt

UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Aug. 4, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Costner,Joshua David – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Johnson,Arthur Lee – POSS CS PG 4 <28G. Mason,Nakia Lashundra – FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report 08.03.22

Paris Police arrested Tabor Ryan Pardee, 40, of Paris, at the Paris District Parole Office, at 4:07 P.M. on August 1, 2022, on a parole violation warrant. He was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Paris Police arrested Kendarrius Zituan Reasno, 24, of Paris, at his residence...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 4, 2022

JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL. WOOD, CASEY QUINTON – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. ODELL, JAMES AARON – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. SHAUL, OHAD –...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs SCU officers obtained a warrant for 40-year-old Brandon Nicholas Carrell after he allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. He was then arrested on Shannon Road for Manufacture and or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. His bond was set at $35,000.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates

The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Sixty-six-year-old Daniel Everett Collins of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Trafficking a Child , and Class C warrants. Bond was set at $10,000. Twenty-six-year-old Raheem Jamal Woodson was arrested Wednesday for Tampering With Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. HE’s also being held on a detainer filed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond amount has been set and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
kpyn.net

Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation

The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
LADONIA, TX
KTEN.com

Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
DURANT, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Man Arrested Again

Titus County deputies arrested 37 year old Carl Floyd Grant Monday on Highway 67 just east of Cookville. Grant was recently arrested on July 29th, 2022, for felony possession of Marijuana and domestic abuse. Grant’s arrest last week triggered the issuance of an arrest warrant related to Grant having violated the conditions of his parole. Grant is currently being held in the Titus County Jail without bond.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Notice – Joseph Moore

Joseph Moore passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Sulphur Springs. Services for Mr. Moore will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
BONHAM, TX
bartlesvilleradio.com

Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney

Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
CANEY, OK

