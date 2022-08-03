The first day after a holiday can be rough. You felt like a new you while you were away – you were calm, relaxed, and read a ton of books.Now, you’re back to reality – with too many emails to open, a tan that’s fading fast, and somehow you feel well and truly exhausted already. The post-holiday blues are setting in.If only it was possible to bring your holiday positivity back to the real world with you. We asked psychologists how they think we can hold on to those holiday vibes for longer…What makes holidays so good?A good starting point...

YOGA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO